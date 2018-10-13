Abington Heights uses big passing plays to hold off Wyoming Valley West

Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Wyoming Valley West running back Carson Canavan, center, works his way through the Abington Heights defense for a touchdown in Clarks Summit on Saturday. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Wyoming Valley West quarterback Jake Shusta takes the snap on a first down play against Abington Heights in Clarks Summit on Saturday. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights started quick and finished strong to defeat Wyoming Valley West, 35-21, in a LFC/WVC crossover game Saturday afternoon.

Comets quarterback George Tinsley, who passed for 225 yards, connected with Robby Horvath for a 6-yard touchdown with 8:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Wyoming Valley West running back Carson Canavan, who led the Spartans in rushing with 78 yards, capped a 15-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

The Spartans were set up at Abington Heights’ 17-yard line early in the second half after Abington Heights snapped the ball over its punters head, but Valley West was unable to capitalize when Adam Sivak’s 36-yard field goal attempt came up short.

Canavan scored his second touchdown as Wyoming Valley West regained the lead with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Tinsley found Comets wide receiver Corey Perkins in the back corner of the end zone and Abington Heights (2-6, 0-3 LFC Div. 1) tied the score at 14 going into halftime.

“George does a very good job of getting the ball to our playmakers,” Abington Heights head coach Joe Repshis said. “Time after time, Corey goes up and makes a play.”

Perkins, who finished with six catches for 165 yards, also showed her versatility as a passer when he connected with Tinsley for a 3-yard score with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

The Comets went ahead by two touchdowns when Tinsley hit Perkins for a 15-yard score on a fade pattern.

Valley West (4-4) pulled back to within seven when Jake Shusta connected with Harunah Jallow for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:06 left in the game, but the Spartans managed just 11 yards in the second half outside of their scoring drive.

“We kind of looked like we were in slow motion and they made more plays than we did,” Wyoming Valley West head coach Pat Keating said. “We had them backed up a couple times and they came up with big plays. We had some opportunities and couldn’t really get ourselves going in the second half.”

Abington Heights 35, Wyoming Valley West 21

Wyo. Valley West`7`7`0`7 — 21

Abington Heights`7`7`7`14 — 35

First quarter

AH — Robby Horvath 6 pass from George Tinsley (Zach Boersma kick), 8:45

WVW — Carson Canavan 6 run (Adam Sivak kick), 1:10

Second quarter

WVW — Canavan 3 run (Sivak kick), 4:21

AH — Corey Perkins 27 pass from Tinsley (Boersma kick), 1:14

Third quarter

AH — Tinsley 3 pass from Perkins (Boersma kick), 4:22

Fourth quarter

AH — Perkins 15 pass from Tinsley (Boersma kick), 8:33

WVW — Harunah 13 pass from Jake Shusta (Sivak kick), 6:06

AH — Tinsley 1 run (Boersma kick), 2:12

Team statistics`WVW`AH

First downs`13`12

Rushes-yards`45-128`27-45

Passing yards`100`228

Total yards`228`273

Passing`10-17-0`15-21-0

Sacked-yards lost`5-21`1-7

Punts-avg.`1-41`2-25.5

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-55`3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Carson Canavan 24-78, Nah-Syr Garner 2-14, Darius Redguard 4-14, Quaid Braddy 3-32, Zack McDaniels 1-1, Jake Shusta 11-(-11), . AH, George Tinsley 4-50, Corey Perkins 9-0, Robby Horvath 4-8, Shaine Hughes 8-13, Team 2-(-26).

PASSING — WVW, Shusta 10-17-0-100. AH, Tinsley 14-18-0-225, Perkins 1-3-0-3.

RECEIVING — WVW, Jallow Hurunah 1-13, Dylan Nastanski 1-58, Garner 4-13, Canavan 4-16. AH, Corey Perkins 6-165, Chris Wickenheiser 3-27, Horvath 2-18, Conor Newman 2-7, Matt Lastauskas 1-8.

MISSED FGs — WVW, Adam Sivak 1-36.

Wyoming Valley West running back Carson Canavan, center, works his way through the Abington Heights defense for a touchdown in Clarks Summit on Saturday. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101418WVW-AHFB_1.jpg Wyoming Valley West running back Carson Canavan, center, works his way through the Abington Heights defense for a touchdown in Clarks Summit on Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Wyoming Valley West quarterback Jake Shusta takes the snap on a first down play against Abington Heights in Clarks Summit on Saturday. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101418WVW-AHFB_2.jpg Wyoming Valley West quarterback Jake Shusta takes the snap on a first down play against Abington Heights in Clarks Summit on Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.