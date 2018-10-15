Perkins’ versatility pays dividends in Abington Heights’ win over Valley West

Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal Abington Heights wide receiver Conor Newman is forced out of bounds by Wyoming Valley West defenders in high school football action in Clarks Summit on Saturday. - Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Cam Boring returns the opening kickoff against Wyoming Valley West Saturday in Clarks Summit. - Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal Abington Heights wide receiver Robby Horvath tries to get outside against Wyoming Valley West on Saturday. - Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins takes the snap in the shotgun against Wyoming Valley West Saturday in Clarks Summit. - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Corey Perkins has made a big impact for Abington Heights as a wide receiver this season.

The junior showed his versatility Saturday afternoon when he was tasked with taking snaps from the shotgun on certain plays while quarterback George Tinsley played out wide.

Perkins only attempted three passes, but his 3-yard completion to Tinsley for a touchdown with 4:22 left in the third quarter proved to be a pivotal play during Abington Heights’ 35-21 win over Wyoming Valley West in a non-league football game Oct. 13.

Tinsley used his height advantage to snatch the ball away from Wyoming Valley West’s Jayden Watkins in the back of the end zone.

“It was called, but I didn’t know if it was exactly going to me,” Tinsley said. “That was a really good ball; he put it right there and I knew I had to get it.

“There is a lot of trust between us.”

That scoring play was followed by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tinsley to Perkins on a fade pattern in the back corner of the end zone and Abington Heights led 28-14 with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Tinsley completed 14 of 18 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

“George does a very good job of getting the ball to our playmakers,” Abington Heights head coach Joe Repshis said. “Time-after-time, Corey makes a play in key situations.”

Perkins felt that scoring the first two touchdowns of the second half was critical for the team’s confidence.

“The coaches talked to us at halftime and said we’ve been in this situation before, where we’ve been close with teams, and we let it slip away from us. We had the determination to not let this one go.”

Abington Heights took an early with 8:45 left in the first quarter when Tinsley found Robby Horvath for a 6-yard touchdown.

Valley West answered back on the ensuing drive when Carson Canavan scored on a 6-yard run to cap a 15-play drive with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter.

The Spartans were set up at Abington Heights’ 17-yard line early in the second quarter after Abington Heights snapped the ball over its punters head, but Valley West was unable to capitalize when Adam Sivak’s 36-yard field goal attempt came up short.

Canavan scored his second touchdown as Wyoming Valley West (4-4) took the lead, 14-7, with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Perkins, who caught six passes for 165 yards, made a difficult catch on a 27-yard heave from Tinsley in the back corner of the end zone and Abington Heights (2-6, 0-3 LFC Div. 1) tied the score at 14 going into halftime.

“It’s something we practice every day,” Perkins said. “I know where he was going to put it and I just made the play.”

After Abington Heights took a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, Valley West quarterback Jake Shusta hit Harunah Jallow for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:06 left in the fourth.

Valley West got the ball back at their own 14-yard line with 2:55 left to play, but the Comets’ defense was up to the challenge. Seth Drake and Will Stevens each had a sack that pushed the Spartans back to the 1.

“We had to hold our own,” Drake said. “Nothing but winning was on our mind at that point.”

After a turnover on downs, Tinsley scored on a 1-yard plunge and the Comets regained a 14-point lead with 2:14 left in the game.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage

