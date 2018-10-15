Lackawanna Trail overwhelms Hanover Area with strong running game

Edwards - -

HANOVER TWP. — Lackawanna Trail jumped out to a fast start and Hanover Area struggled to keep up.

Jeffrey Resto returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and the Lions rolled to a 35-6 win over Hanover Area in an non-conference football game Oct. 12.

“Jeffrey has a ton of potential, all around, as a football player,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Steve Jervis said. “Special teams-wise, he can be an impact player.”

Lackawanna Trail fullback Ray Melnikoff, who accounted for 92 yards on 10 carries, added a first-quarter touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:59 left in the first quarter and Cody Moyle, who gained 79 yards on 11 carries, scored twice in the second quarter as the Lions took a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Moyle scored on 25-yard run with 4:11 left in the second and on a 1-yard run with 1:47 left in the first half.

“I was reading the blocks and running hard,” Moyle said. “The offensive line and wide receivers made really good blocks. I give a lot of credit to them.”

Lackawanna Trail (7-1, 2-1 LFC Div. 4) rushed for 247 yards, but managed just 40 through the air.

“We always like to try to stay as balanced as we can, but sometimes game conditions don’t allow it,” Jervis said. “Overall, I was pretty happy, we were able to spread the ball around pretty well.”

Jordan Edwards, who hurt the Hawkeyes both running and catching the ball, scored on a 5-yard run to give the Lions a 35-point advantage with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Nate Rolka connected on all five extra-point attempts for the Lions.

Hanover Area quarterback Aaron Hummer threw for 192 yards and connected with Jared Kishbaugh on a 19-yard throw for the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown with 4:23 left in the third.

Turnovers were an issue for Hanover Area (3-5) throughout the game as Hummer threw five interceptions. Edwards and Nico Berrios each came down with two and Zach Stec had the other.

“I feel like we have a great secondary,” Jervis said. “Coach (Jeff) Stage does a great job and we really only had minor lapse tonight.”

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

