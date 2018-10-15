Abington Heights’ girls tennis team reclaims spot atop District 2

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Julia Brown hits a return shot during the District 2 Class 3A girls tennis championship match Oct. 10. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Isabel Holland follows through on a shot during the District 2 Class 3A girls tennis championship match Oct. 10. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Sidney Horvath hits a forehand shot during the District 2 Class 3A girls tennis championship match Oct. 10. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Keena Jackson sends a shot back over the net during the District 2 Class 3A girls tennis championship match Oct. 10. - -

SCRANTON — Abington Heights has been the class of District 2 Class 3A girls tennis for the past decade.

The Lady Comets won seven consecutive district championships from 2010 through 2016 and despite falling to Williamsport in the District 2-4 subregional championship match Oct. 9 at Kirby Park, No. 1 seed Abington Heights reclaimed its spot as the top team in District 2 with a 3-1 win over No. 3 seed Wallenapaupack Oct. 10 at Scranton Prep’s courts.

“It’s so amazing because now we have something to look forward to next year,” Abington Heights junior Lauren Koczwara said. “We want to keep up the tradition.”

Bella Peters, who went undefeated in team matches at No. 1 singles, overcame an early deficit in the first set to defeat Sarah Sposito, 6-3, 6-2.

“I knew I didn’t really have my shots in the first couple games,” Peters said. “I had the confidence that I could come back; I just had to focus on every point. (Sarah) was coming up a lot and hitting a lot of winners. I knew I couldn’t give her easy shots and that I really had to play my best in order to keep her back.”

According to Peters, the loss to Williamsport served as motivation for the District 2 championship match.

“It was disappointing, but I think it pushed us to want this title even more,” she said.

Koczwara defeated Megan Carney, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2 singles.

“I think my serve and ball placement really helped me a lot,” she said.

North Pocono’s Ashley Dunn defeated Brooke Dennison, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.

Abington Heights’ No. 1 doubles team of Sidney Horvath and Isabel Holland defeated Marie LaRosa and Natalie Deal, 6-1, 6-4.

“We’ve been building up our communication throughout the season and this is the best it’s been,” Holland said. “Sidney is very effective at the net and I’m very effective playing back, so we balance each other out very well.”

Abington Heights’ Keena Jackson and Julia Brown were tied with Ally Stefanski and Parri Salak, 7-6 (4), 1-1, when the match was halted due the the Lady Comets clinching the win.

Lady Comets top DV

Abington Heights defeated No. 5 seed Delaware Valley, 3-0, in a semifinal match Oct. 9 at Kirby Park.

Abington Heights’ Bella Peters defeated Taylor Maglia, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.

Abington Heights’ Lauren Koczwara was leading Gia Cicileo, 6-0, 5-2, at No. 2 singles when the match was halted after the Lady Comets clinched the win.

Abington Heights’ Brooke Dennison was leading Madi Strickler, 6-1, 5-3, at No. 3 singles when the match was halted after the Lady Comets clinched the win.

Abington Heights’ Sidney Horvath and Isabel Holland defeated Julianna Anderson and Lauren Matarazzo, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles.

Abington Heights’ Keena Jackson and Julia Brown defeated Rose Lombardo and Megan Dewey, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.

Lady Comets fall to Lady Millionaires

No. 2 seed Williamsport defeated Abington Heights, 3-1, in the subregional final Oct. 9.

Abington Heights’ Bella Peters defeated Natalia Diaz, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.

Abington Heights’ Lauren Koczwara was leading Katie Meale, 7-5, 2-0, at No. 2 singles when the match was halted after Williamsport clinched the win.

Williamsport’s Mia Shuler defeated Brooke Dennison, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3 singles.

Williamsport’s Kalindi Maggs and Madison Marchese defeated Sidney Horvath and Isabel Holland, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles.

Williamsport’s Desiree Aversa and Taylor Shipman defeated Keena Jackson and Julia Brown, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.

