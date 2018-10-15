Lackawanna Trail’s offense clicks in win over Hanover Area

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail midfield Rachael Beemer controls the ball during a Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey game against Hanover Area Oct. 14. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail defender Cali Fauquier (No. 23) attempts to make a pass to teammate Maggie Martin during a WVC field hockey game against Hanover Area Oct. 14. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail defender Willow Burnell, right, and Hanover Area midfielder Abby Korba work for possession of the ball during a WVC field hockey game Oct. 14. -

CLINTON TWP. — While the wet weather this fall has wrecked havoc on the Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey schedule, Lackawanna Trail senior midfielder Rachael Beemer believes practicing inside helped the Lady Lions find their rhythm.

Beemer had a goal and an assist to help Lackawanna Trail defeat Hanover Area, 5-2, in a WVC Div. 2 game Oct. 14.

“We practiced a lot in the gym this year just because of how much rain we’ve gotten,” she said. “I think from moving so much faster we’ve learned how to read each other. We just know where we are on the field.”

Lackawanna Trail (6-5-2) struck first in the ninth minute when forward Alyssa Fowler scored off an assist from forward Liz Litwin.

“We do drills all the time to help us with passing and communicating,” Litwin said.

Hanover Area pulled back even in the 16th minute when midfielder Abby Korba scored off an assist from defender Rhiannon Danko.

The Lady Lions regained the lead in the 25th minute when Fowler scored off a cross from Jordan Spencer.

“Our offense is working really well together,” Fowler said. “We all know what we’re capable of doing and what we need to do to pick each other up.”

Lackawanna Trail took a two-goal lead with just over a minute left before halftime when Beemer scored off an assist from forward Samantha Baltrusaitis.

“I think it put a little fire under everyone and we realized that we had to keep going,” Beemer said.

Litwin scored off a crisp pass across the cage from forward Bella Jagoe in the 41st minute to give the Lady Lions a 4-1 lead.

“We’ve been playing a lot better,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Gary Wilmet said. “We just started to click in the last couple games. We played two games in a row on turf and that kind of helps us a little bit with our passing and our accuracy.”

Less than a minute later, midfielder Ashleigh Carbohn scored off an assist from midfielder Sara Whitesell for Hanover Area (5-3-2).

Beemer connected with midfielder Belle Coleman in the 50th minute for Trail’s fifth goal of the game.

Lackawanna Trail’s defensive unit of Willow Burnell, Cali Fauquier, Olivia Rosengrant and Brianna Jenkins limited Hanover to seven shots.

“Our defense has been really good,” Wilmet said. “Cali does a great job at center back. She was an offensive player until last year and she has really taken to that position.”

Lilly Rejrat made four saves for Lackawanna Trail and Alyssa Wivell stopped 11 shots for Hanover Area.

Lackawanna Trail midfield Rachael Beemer controls the ball during a Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey game against Hanover Area Oct. 14. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-LT-Beemer-1.jpg Lackawanna Trail midfield Rachael Beemer controls the ball during a Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey game against Hanover Area Oct. 14. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail defender Cali Fauquier (No. 23) attempts to make a pass to teammate Maggie Martin during a WVC field hockey game against Hanover Area Oct. 14. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-LT-Fauquier-1.jpg Lackawanna Trail defender Cali Fauquier (No. 23) attempts to make a pass to teammate Maggie Martin during a WVC field hockey game against Hanover Area Oct. 14. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail defender Willow Burnell, right, and Hanover Area midfielder Abby Korba work for possession of the ball during a WVC field hockey game Oct. 14. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-LT-Burnell-1.jpg Lackawanna Trail defender Willow Burnell, right, and Hanover Area midfielder Abby Korba work for possession of the ball during a WVC field hockey game Oct. 14. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.