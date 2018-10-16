Keystone Mountain Bike Team places third in PA Interscholastic Cycling race

Members of the Keystone Mountain Bike Team placed in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race Oct. 7. From left, Hannah Puttcamp, Gabrielle Watson, David Schuster, Brynn Carey. Absent at the time of photo was Jadon Crawford. - Submitted photos
The Keystone Mountain Bike Team, based out of Lackawanna State Park, brought home more hardware Oct. 7 during the National Interscholastic Cycling Association/Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League Race #2 at Highland Park in Johnstown, PA.
Abington Heights ninth-grade student David Schuster and Brynn Carey, an eighth grader, each placed second and eighth-grade student Hannah Puttcamp placed third.
Gabrielle Watson, a sixth grader from Mid-Valley, and Jadon Crawford, a seventh-grade home schooled student, retained their Team Trail Corps leader jerseys based upon hours worked on trail building and maintenance.
The team placed third in points for the league standings.
Members of the Keystone Mountain Bike Team placed in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race Oct. 7. From left, Hannah Puttcamp, Gabrielle Watson, David Schuster, Brynn Carey. Absent at the time of photo was Jadon Crawford.
Members of the Keystone Mountain Bike Team placed third in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race Oct. 7. From left, first row, Gabrielle Watson, Carson Smith, Avery Smith and Kieran Boyle. Second row, Hannah Puttcamp, Brynn Carey and David Schuster.