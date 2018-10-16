Keystone Mountain Bike Team places third in PA Interscholastic Cycling race

Submitted photos Members of the Keystone Mountain Bike Team placed in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race Oct. 7. From left, Hannah Puttcamp, Gabrielle Watson, David Schuster, Brynn Carey. Absent at the time of photo was Jadon Crawford. - Submitted photos Members of the Keystone Mountain Bike Team placed third in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race Oct. 7. From left, first row, Gabrielle Watson, Carson Smith, Avery Smith and Kieran Boyle. Second row, Hannah Puttcamp, Brynn Carey and David Schuster. -

The Keystone Mountain Bike Team, based out of Lackawanna State Park, brought home more hardware Oct. 7 during the National Interscholastic Cycling Association/Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League Race #2 at Highland Park in Johnstown, PA.

Abington Heights ninth-grade student David Schuster and Brynn Carey, an eighth grader, each placed second and eighth-grade student Hannah Puttcamp placed third.

Gabrielle Watson, a sixth grader from Mid-Valley, and Jadon Crawford, a seventh-grade home schooled student, retained their Team Trail Corps leader jerseys based upon hours worked on trail building and maintenance.

The team placed third in points for the league standings.