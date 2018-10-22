College Sports Spotlight: Dammer making immediate impact at Georgetown

Submitted photo Abington Heights graduate Katie Dammer has competed in three events for the Georgetown University cross country team. -

Freshman Katie Dammer has competed in just three events in her college career and already the coaches at Georgetown University are talking about her.

Dammer, an Abington Heights graduate from Clarks Summit, is running with the Hoyas’ cross country team this fall. She opened her career by finishing 17th out of 127 runners, fourth best on the team, at Penn State’s Spiked Shoe Invitational Sept. 7 in University Park with a 6,000 meter time of 21:49. She followed that up by finishing 143 out of 230 runners, third best on the team, at the Wisconsin Invitational on Sept. 28 in Madison with a time of 21:38. On Oct. 12, she was 86th, 82nd in the point scoring, out of 289 runners with a time of 21:46. That was third best on the team.

“Katie stepped on campus and made an immediate impact on our squad from a performance and leadership standpoint,” coach Julie Culley said. “Katie wants to be good, there is no question about that, and she does all the little things that will help her improve. She’s learned a lot from her first three races and will take those lessons learned and her improving fitness into the postseason.”

Georgetown is prepping for the Big East Championships set for Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.

“We are looking for Katie to continue to push the threshold at Big East and finish in the top of the field,” Culley said. “The league is very strong in the front part of the race and we are hoping for her to be among the top freshmen finishers.”

Dammer will compete indoors and outdoors for the Georgetown track team.

“Katie will take a break after cross country and run a minimal schedule indoors as she prepares for a great outdoor season where she will be mainly focused on 1,500 meters,” Culley said. “She is on her way to an outstanding freshman campaign.”

Tessa Barrett (Abington Heights)

After a standout career in track and cross country at Penn State, she’s competing as a grad student for the Providence women’s cross country team. After a delayed start to the season, Barrett competed in her first race for the Friars when she finished 162nd out of 227 runners at the Wisconsin Invitational on Sept. 28 in Madison with a 6,000 meter time of 21:49.9. She prepped for the upcoming Big East Championship by finishing 10th in the Central Connecticut Mini-Meet last Friday in New Brittan, Conn. with a 3K time of 10:21.2.

James Tressler (Holy Cross)

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Clarks Summit is the top performer on the Marywood men’s golf team this fall. He was named Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week on Sept. 18 after leading the Pacers to a 3-0 start to the season. On Sept. 26, he earned a spot on the league’s honor roll after shooting a 75 at the Ursinus Fall Invitational and a 76 in a match against Wilkes and Scranton. At the Atlantic East Fall Invitational on Oct. 15 in Ocean View, Del. he posted a 77 to help Marywood finish third.

Eric Mahoney (Abington Heights)

The 5-foot-9 junior is having a solid season for the Jefferson men’s golf team. He took medalist honors with a college career-best round of 74 to help the Rams defeat USciences and Neumann on Sept. 17 in Lafayette Hill. In his most recent match, he fired a 79, second best on the team, to help Jefferson turn back Penn State-Abington in a dual match Oct. 15 also in Lafayette Hill. Mahoney is averaging 80.9 for nine rounds this fall.

Lauren Baldwin (Lackawanna Trail)

The 5-foot-1 sophomore defensive midfielder has started all 16 games and has six goals and an assist for 13 points for the Wilkes field hockey team. The Colonels are 8-8 overall and 4-2 in MAC Freedom play after a 3-1 league loss to DeSales last Saturday in Center Valley. One of her goals was a game-winner in a 5-3 triumph over King’s last Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre. She’s also helped Wilkes to record a pair of shutouts.

Chase Wickenheiser (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior defensive tackle is back on the field for the Cornell football team. Wickenheiser missed all of last season with an injury after he recorded 22 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery as a sophomore. This season, he’s played all six games as a key reserve and has nine tackles including a sack of five yards. The Big Red is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Ivy League after a 34-16 league victory over Brown last Saturday in Providence, R.I.

Eamon Gibbons (Wyoming Seminary)

The sophomore from Clarks Summit wrapped up the fall season with the Hamilton men’s tennis team by dropping a doubles match to a top seed in his class, 8-3, at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Northeast Regionals Sept. 29-30 in Geneva, N.Y. Gibbons finished with a 2-2 record in singles and a 3-3 mark in doubles competing in three tournaments for the Continentals who return to action for the spring season with a home match against Middlebury March 9 in Clinton, N.Y.

Abington Heights graduate Katie Dammer has competed in three events for the Georgetown University cross country team. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-College-Column.jpg Abington Heights graduate Katie Dammer has competed in three events for the Georgetown University cross country team. Submitted photo

By Bill Arsenault For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.