H.S. Sports Roundup: Lady Comets finish cross country season undefeated

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Comets earn three wins

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 15-50, Scranton, 22-39, and Mid Valley, 19-42, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Oct. 16 at the Nay Aug Park course. Ethan Mattox placed second in 16:44, Stephen Haggerty finished fourth in 17:23, Ryan Siebecker was fifth in 17:37, Gavin Ross placed seventh in 18:16, Damon Martin finished eighth in 18:24, Noah Bolus was 12th in 18:39, and Sloan Seid placed 13th in 18:39.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Lady Comets sweep meet

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton and Mid Valley, 15-50, and Scranton, 15-46, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Oct. 16 at Nay Aug Park to cap an undefeated regular season. Abby Marion placed first in 19:23, Sarah Bath finished second in 20:05, Hannah Hughes was fourth in 20:14, Allison Dammer placed sixth in 20:29, Modupe Osuntokun finished seventh in 20:32, Emma Arbuckle was 18th in 22:16 and Sabriya Seid placed 21st in 22:45.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hornets edge Comets

Honesdale defeated Abington Heights, 3-2, in overtime, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 1 game Oct. 19. Ellie Smith and Dani Beamish scored for the Comets. Caroline Kelly had both assists.

Abington Heights wins battle of Comets

Caroline Kelly had a goal and two assists to help Abington Heights defeat Crestwood, 4-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 1 game Oct. 18. Ellie Smith, Dani Beamish and Sadie Henzes also scored for Abington. Claudia Kozar and Clarke Kupinski had assists and MaKenna Thorpe made nine saves.

Lady Lions shut out Lady Grenadiers

Lackawanna Trail defeated GAR, 2-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 2 game Oct. 17. Belle Coleman and Paige Hyde scored for Trail. Lilly Rejrat made three saves to preserve the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Hornets top Lady Comets

Honesdale defeated Abington Heights, 4-1, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Oct. 16. Anna Marchetta scored for Abington Heights and Abbey Steenback made four saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Bucks blank Lady Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 3-0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-13), in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 16. Abby Wilson had nine digs, six assists and two kills for the Lady Lions. Ashtyn Mecca had Mecca had four kills and two assists, and Monica Stuenzi had eight service points for Trail.

Lady Eagles edge Lady Comets

Mountain View defeated Abington Heights, 3-2 (25-12, 13-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11), in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 15. The Lady Comets were led by Kaelee Whipple (five kills, two aces), Adele Hollander (21 digs, six aces), Gianna Toth (19 assists, four aces, two digs), Victoria Cole (five aces, four kills, two blocks) and Elif Onat (five kills).

Staff Reports

Reach the Abington Journal at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

