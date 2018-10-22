Lackawanna Trail tops Lake-Lehman in non-conference football game

CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail used its strong running game to dominate the time of possession and hold off Lake-Lehman, 17-7, in a LFC/WVC crossover game Friday night.

Three different ball carriers — Ray Melnikoff, Cody Moyle and Jeffrey Resto — finished with at least 50 yards rushing and a number of double handoffs kept the Black Knights’ defense off balance.

“With our Wing-T offense, we couldn’t ask for a better group of backs,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Steve Jervis said. “I think we have a good mix of speed and toughness.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions’ offense started to click early in the second.

Moyle, who gained 75 yards on 17 carries, broke off a 24-yard run to ignite Trail’s attack. Melnikoff picked up 16 of his 77 yards on the next play and Moyle capped the 11-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter.

“I think anytime anybody has a big gain or a big hit, it really sparks the guys on the team,” Lackawanna Trail quarterback Nate Rolka said. “That really motivated us.”

Lake-Lehman answered right back when quarterback Ethan Adams dashed 68 yards down the sideline and then scored on a 3-yard run, three plays later. Justin Timonte added the extra point to tie the game, 7-7, with 1:39 left in the first half.

A fake punt set up Lackawanna Trail’s next touchdown. Rolka picked up seven yards when the Lions faced a fourth-and-3 from their own 39-yard line with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

“A bunch of us in the huddle kind of figured it was coming,” Rolka said. “I knew I had to get to the sticks and the line did a great job. I think it really changed the complexion of the game.”

Resto scored on a 12-yard run later in the drive to put the Lions back ahead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

“We tried to spread them out a little bit early on, but we came back to some of our base plays and I thought our kids executed well,” Jervis said.

Rolka injured his ankle when he was hit late after converting the extra point, but he still managed to connect on a 29-yard field goal to put the Lions up 10 with 2:51 left to play.

“My ankle wasn’t 100 percent, but it was good enough to go out there and kick it,” Rolka said. “We practice our snapping, holding and kicking a pretty good amount and everything was perfect. The protection was great and luckily I was able to put it through.

“It was a great team effort.”

Outside of Adams 68-yard run, Lackawanna Trail limited Lehman to 56 yards rushing on their other 21 rushing attempts.

“We always come out and say dominate up front,” Trail defensive lineman Zac Cost said.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

