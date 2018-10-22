Abington Heights girls volleyball team falls to Forest City on Senior Night

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Kaelee Whipple hits the ball back over the net during a Lackawanna League girls volleyball match against Forest City Oct. 18. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Sophia Foster (No. 15) and Victoria Cole (No. 8) go up for a block during a Lackawanna League girls volleyball match against Forest City Oct. 18. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights girls volleyball head coach Brandon Libro was pleased with the team’s play in the second set, but feels the squad needs to become more consistent in order to reach its goals.

Forest City defeated the Lady Comets, 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-16) in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 18.

Abington Heights led 7-3 in the first set after four consecutive service points from Gianna Toth, but Forest City took 11 of the next 14 points to win the set.

The Lady Comets scored the first five points of the second set and closed it out with a 3-1 run.

“We had more kills and aces in that set,” Libro said. “We limited our hitting and serving errors, and our back row played more collectively. We had more energy, more communication and more collaboration but, unfortunately, it was only for one set.”

Forest City regained control of the match in the third set by jumping out to a 14-6 lead.

“We had too many hitting errors, too many serving errors, too many silly mistakes and it gets to the point where we end up handing teams wins,” Libro said. “We all think it’s time to stop making the excuse that we’re a young, inexperienced team and start owning the mistakes and fixing them.”

Abington Heights (4-13) rallied to tie the fourth set at 12 after falling behind 12-6, but Forest City ended the set on a 13-4 run to clinch the match.

“We have great athletes on the team; we just need time to develop,” Libro said.

Abington Heights seniors Victoria Cole and Katherine Sheeran and their parents were honored before the start of the match.

“They both bring leadership and experience to the team that we’re absolutely going to miss, both on and off the court,” Libro said. “The girls look up to them and my hope is that we can learn from them.”

Adele Hollander led Abington Heights with 14 digs, Toth had 12 assists and six aces, and Cole had seven kills.

Faith Ursich led Forest City (9-8) with 22 digs, Kara Kelly had 15 aces and seven kills, Laura Stetkun had five assists, and Summer Uade had three blocks.

