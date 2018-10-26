D2-3A BOYS SOCCER: Penalties hurt Abington Heights in loss to Wallenpaupack

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Shervin Mokhtari (No. 24) moves the ball up the sideline during a District 2 Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal game against Wallenpaupack Oct. 24. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Luke Abdalla (No. 12) pursues the ball during a District 2 Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal game against Wallenpaupack Oct. 24. -

PALMYRA TWP. — Two penalties, two goals, 49 seconds.

That sequence, midway through the first half, spelled doom for fifth-seeded Abington Heights as fourth-seeded Wallenpaupack blanked the Comets, 5-0, in a District 2 Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal game Oct. 24.

Kasper Zaba-Poplawski converted both first-half penalty shots to help the Buckhorns take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

“It’s tough to come back from two penalties,” Abington Heights head coach Frank Dyska said. “Honestly, though, I thought we kept battling and trying to get back in the game. Even at halftime, the dialogue amongst the guys was ‘hey, we just need one.’ It didn’t come, but I thought they did a nice job when things didn’t go our way.”

Izaiah Santiago netted the first goal of the game, off an assist from Zaba-Poplawski, in the fifth minute.

“We came out and pressured hard,” Wallenpaupack head coach Scott Bonagura said. “We created some good chances and I think attacking them led to the two penalty kicks. It swung the momentum in our favor, and then we kept the pressure on and kept them pinned back.”

Abington Heights (9-8-2) managed just seven shots on goal, but Antonio Maletta nearly got Abington Heights on the board in the 37th minute when his free kick attempt from a wide angle hit off the outside of the crossbar.

Russell Booth also had a quality scoring chance with a header in the 78th minute, but Wallenpaupack goalkeeper Derrick Vosburg made the last of his seven saves to preserve the shutout.

Antony Lionetti stopped 17 shots for the Comets.

“He’s come up with some big saves throughout the course of the season and I don’t think tonight was any different in terms of doing his best to keep us in the game,” Dyska said. “Credit to him.”

Despite the loss, Dyska believes the Comets made some positive strides this past season.

“We had some great moments throughout the year,” he said. “I think we showed that we can play with anybody, not only in the league but in the district. We have guys that are going to keep that going and look to continue to push Abington (Heights) soccer to be at its best.”

Santiago, off an assist from Anthony Raguso, and Sean Vennie scored second-half goals for Wallenpaupack (15-3-1).

Bonagura credited Wallenpaupack’s aggressive defensive play for creating scoring opportunities.

“My guys started stepping to the ball and stepping in front of their players,” he said. “We were able to anticipate and steal some passes which led to a bunch of attacks for us.”

Wallenpaupack will travel to play Crestwood (16-1-0), the top seed, in a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

