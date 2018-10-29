Keystone Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team places fourth at national race

- Submitted photo

The Keystone Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team, based out of Lackawanna State Park, brought home hardware from a National Interscholastic Cycling Association/Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race in Elkton, Maryland Oct. 21. The team finished fourth out of 37 teams and is currently ranked fourth in the league for the season series with two races left. From left, Brynn Carey (Abington Heights), first place, eighth-grade female division; Hannah Puttcamp (Abington Heights), third place, eighth-grade female division and Teen Trail Corps leader; Gabrielle Watson (Mid-Valley), third place, sixth-grade female division and Teen Trail Corps leader; Jadon Crawford (homeschooled), Teen Trail Corps leader, seventh-grade male division; Ethan Fenner (Susquehanna Prep), fourth place, sixth-grade male division; David Schuster (Abington Heights), fifth place, freshman male division and current holder of the yellow series leader jersey; and Zack Rundell (Abington Heights), second place, varsity male division and Teen Trail Corps leader.