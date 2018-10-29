Abington Heights girls win Subregional title, boys also advance to states

Submitted photos The Abington Heights boys cross country team placed second in the District 2 Class 2A race to earn a state berth. From left, first row, Peter Egan, Cameron Pettinato, Hunter Riiff, Adin Hopkins, Ryan Mulcahey. Second row, Nick Klapatch, Matt Kelleher, Reid Mattox, Damon Martin, Coach Ludka, Holdan Riiff, Ryan Siebecker, Stephen Haggerty, Sloan Seid, Chris Newell, Clay Davis, Tyler Petty, Luke Brauer, Noah Bolus, Joe Danoski, Ethan Mattox, Conor Kryeski, Ben Sebring. - Tom Robinson | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Abby Marion, who placed second overall, was the top District 2 finisher in the girls race. - Submitted photos The Abington Heights girls team won the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional cross country title. From left, first row, Emma Arbuckle, Hannah Hughes, Modupe Osuntokun, Abby Marion. Second row, head coach Mike Ludka, Allison Dammer, Sarah Bath and Ellie Saunders. -

CHAPMAN LAKE – The rest of the field could have been combined to form an all-star team and it still would have been no match for the Abington Heights girls Oct. 24 at Lakeland High School.

“I would say that is the best group finish we’ve had,” Abington Heights coach Mike Ludka said after the Lady Comets turned in the most dominant effort in a District 2 cross country championship in more than a dozen years. “We’ve had that sort of team all year long. They’ve been bunched well together.”

Abington Heights had five of the top seven finishers in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional for a winning margin of 23-61 over second-place Hazleton Area. With the individual winner, Lydia Smith, coming from Williamsport, the Lady Comets had five of the top six Class 3A runners from District 2.

“Going into today, their goal really was to compete against one another and see where that placed them,” Lukda said. “To get five of the top seven, that’s fantastic.”

The winning team score of 23 has only been matched by the 2016 Montrose boys (in Class A) since 2006, the first year from which complete meet records are available on the district website. There have been no lower winning scores during that time.

Abby Marion finished second in the race, but with Smith winning, Marion is recognized as the district champion in Class 3A.

Marion’s gold medal and the girls team title was just part of the story for Abington Heights, which will also be sending its boys team to Saturday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships after it qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in a large Class 2A field.

“We did what we needed to do in that big race, which was different than what we’ve been in all year,” Ludka said. “It was nice to see them put it all together.”

Marion was followed to the finish line in the girls race by Hannah Hughes.

Allison Dammer, Sarah Bath and Modupe Osuntokun completed the team score by coming to the finish line in succession from fifth to seventh place.

The top five all earned district medals, which went to the top 10 in Class 3A.

Holy Redeemer entered the 20-team District 2 Class 2A boys race as the prohibitive favorite, leaving the second state berth to the runner-up.

The Royals took the title with 27 points, 51 ahead of the Comets, who wound up separating themselves even further from the rest of the field. Lakeland finished third with 138.

“You do your research and you try to figure things out, but until you show up and run, you never know how it’s going to play out,” Ludka said. “We knew that Lakeland was going to be tough and Holy Redeemer was obviously just a great team. So, we were keeping our eyes on Lakeland and the guys just ran well.”

Stephen Haggerty, who often runs between second and fourth best on the Comets, instead led the team and finished third behind returning state medalist Mitchell Rome from Dallas and Bryce Zapusek, the leader of Holy Redeemer’s unbeaten champions.

Haggerty finished three-tenths of a second behind Zapusek with a time of 17:29.9 in the mud on the 3.1-mile course.

“He was third in the race, which definitely helped our team a lot,” Ludka said, “but then it was just about everybody doing what they’re capable of and doing their job.”

Ryan Siebecker and Ethan Mattox earned medals by finishing ninth and 13th, giving Abington Heights three runners ahead of anyone from the host Chiefs.

Gavin Ross and Damon Martin finished 25th and 26th to lock up the state berth.

Victoria James and Madison Swanchak each finished among the 15 medalists in Class A girls for Lackawanna Trail, but they were unable to land state berths. James was eighth and Swanchak 12th.

Lackawanna Trail was sixth out of eight in the team standings.

The Lions finished seventh of 12 in Class A boys where they were led by J.J. Sharpe, who was 23rd of 80 runners.

The Abington Heights boys cross country team placed second in the District 2 Class 2A race to earn a state berth. From left, first row, Peter Egan, Cameron Pettinato, Hunter Riiff, Adin Hopkins, Ryan Mulcahey. Second row, Nick Klapatch, Matt Kelleher, Reid Mattox, Damon Martin, Coach Ludka, Holdan Riiff, Ryan Siebecker, Stephen Haggerty, Sloan Seid, Chris Newell, Clay Davis, Tyler Petty, Luke Brauer, Noah Bolus, Joe Danoski, Ethan Mattox, Conor Kryeski, Ben Sebring. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-XC-Boys-1.jpg The Abington Heights boys cross country team placed second in the District 2 Class 2A race to earn a state berth. From left, first row, Peter Egan, Cameron Pettinato, Hunter Riiff, Adin Hopkins, Ryan Mulcahey. Second row, Nick Klapatch, Matt Kelleher, Reid Mattox, Damon Martin, Coach Ludka, Holdan Riiff, Ryan Siebecker, Stephen Haggerty, Sloan Seid, Chris Newell, Clay Davis, Tyler Petty, Luke Brauer, Noah Bolus, Joe Danoski, Ethan Mattox, Conor Kryeski, Ben Sebring. Submitted photos Abington Heights’ Abby Marion, who placed second overall, was the top District 2 finisher in the girls race. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-AH-Marion-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Abby Marion, who placed second overall, was the top District 2 finisher in the girls race. Tom Robinson | For Abington Journal The Abington Heights girls team won the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional cross country title. From left, first row, Emma Arbuckle, Hannah Hughes, Modupe Osuntokun, Abby Marion. Second row, head coach Mike Ludka, Allison Dammer, Sarah Bath and Ellie Saunders. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-XC-Girls-1.jpg The Abington Heights girls team won the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional cross country title. From left, first row, Emma Arbuckle, Hannah Hughes, Modupe Osuntokun, Abby Marion. Second row, head coach Mike Ludka, Allison Dammer, Sarah Bath and Ellie Saunders. Submitted photos

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.