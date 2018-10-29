Abington Journal sports calendar for week of Oct. 31, 2018

Newton Recreation Center Fall Hours, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Open volleyball (6 to 8 p.m. Mondays – $2 per player – must be at least 18-years-old to play), pickleball (4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play), sensory play (4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays – free for children up to age 3), and open basketball (6 to 8 p.m. Fridays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play). Info: 570-586-7808.

7th annual “Run Against Hunger,” 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Olive Street Trailhead of the Lackawanna River Trail, 3 W. Olive St., Scranton. Proceeds from the race will benefit the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen. The cost to pre-register is $25 for the 5k run or 2-mile walk and $30 for the $10k run. Registration is $35 for all events on race day. Children 10 years old and younger may participate for free. Race day registration will take place from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Pre-register: https://bit.ly/2Sc7d02.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_sport-shoe-1470061_960_720-2.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.