H.S. Sports Roundup: Abington Heights girls basketball wins tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Comets hold off Red Raiders

Abington Heights defeated Coatesville, 67-63, in the first game of the Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic Dec. 28 at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. George Tinsley led the Comets with 36 points and Jack Nealon scored 10.

Vikings too much for Lions

Riverside defeated Lackawanna Trail, 83-42, in the opening round of the Taylor Lions Tournament Dec. 27. Richard Helbing led Trail with 21 points and Zac Cost added seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets edge Crimson Tide

Abington Heights defeated host Pottsville, 47-45, in the championship game of the Gatorade Classic Dec. 28 at Martz Hall. Rachel McDonald led the Comets with 23 points (five 3-pointers, including the game-winner). Clair Marion scored 10 points, Maria Tully contributed seven points and three assists and Erin Albright added five points, six rebounds, and three assists. Anna Scoblick grabbed eight rebounds. Marion and McDonald were named to the all-tournament team.

Lady Comets top Battlin’ Miners

Abington Heights defeated Minersville, 43-39, in the opening game of the Gatorade Classic at Pottsville High School Dec. 27. Clair Marion led the Lady Comets with 19 points. Erin Albright had eight points and eight rebounds, Maria Tully had seven points and four steals, and Anna Scoblick had five points and nine rebounds. Marion and Tully made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Abington Heights rally from a 10-point deficit.

WRESTLING

Comets perform well at Tunkhannock Tourney

Abington Heights finished fourth out of 25 teams during the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29 at Tunkhannock High School. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) had two wins by pin and finished second, Cole Kroptavich (113) had four wins (two by pin, two by decision) and finished fifth, Ty Wilmot (120) had two wins by pin and finished eighth, Hutch Lynott (126) had a pin, Sal Schiavone (138) had a pin, Jacob Rosenstein (145) had three wins by decision and finished fifth, James Brown (152) had three wins by decision and a pin to finish third, Sam Northup (160) had four wins (pin, major decision, forfeit, decision) and finished third, Scott Jacoby (170) had a pin, Aidan Price (182) won by pin and decision to place fifth, R.J. Knott (195) had a pin, Gavin Drake (220) won by pin and major decision to finish seventh, and Seth Drake (285) had a pin.

Lions compete in Trojan Wars

Lackawanna Trail placed 43rd out of 48 teams during the MyHouse Trojan Wars Dec. 28-29 at Chambersburg High School. Michael Bluhm (113 lbs.) had three wins (forfeit, technical fall and major decision) and Tynell Bracero (285) had two wins (forfeit and medical forfeit) for the Lions.

Staff Reports

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

