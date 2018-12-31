Newton Recreation Center Fall Hours, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Open volleyball (6 to 8 p.m. Mondays – $2 per player – must be at least 18-years-old to play), pickleball (4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play), sensory play (4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays – free for children up to age 3), and open basketball (6 to 8 p.m. Fridays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play). Info: 570-586-7808.

Keystone College Women’s Soccer Fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at Panera Bread, 1101 Commerce Blvd., Dickson City. Customers can print out the flyer or show the electronic version to the cashier when placing an order and Panera will donate a portion of the proceeds from the purchase. Ordering online: use PRFUND as promo code. Flyer link: bit.ly/2BCs5Yi.

Keystone College Baseball Advanced Skills Clinic, 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3, and 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 inside the Gambal Athletic Center (makeup date Feb. 17 3 to 5 p.m.). The clinic is for players ages 14-17. Cost: $125 per player before Jan. 1, $175 per player after that date. Info: contact head coach Jamie Shevchik at 570-945-8247 or jamie.shevchik@keystone.edu. Register: https://bit.ly/2EbZU52.

Keystone College Baseball Winter Clinic, 5:30 to 7:30 Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3, and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1o inside the Gambal Athletic Center (makeup date Feb. 17 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.). Spend four days with more than 35 Keystone College players and coaches learning all the fundamental and advanced skills to improve your game. The clinic will be designed for both the beginner and advanced player using today’s most advanced pitching, hitting, and fielding drills. Players will be separated according to age and skill level. Info: contact head coach Jamie Shevchik at 570-945-8247 or jamie.shevchik@keystone.edu. Register: https://bit.ly/2DYWdyw.

9th annual Sandlot Baseball and Softball 6 Week Camps, on Saturdays and Sundays, starting Jan. 26 and 27 at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. Boys ages 6-11 can choose Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. or Sundays from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.; Boys in grades 6-12 will be Sundays from noon to 2 p.m.; and Girls ages 6-16 will be Sundays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (girls will be grouped by age). Cost: $150. Info/register: cdd027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_basketball-166964_960_720-2.jpg