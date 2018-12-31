Keystone College falls to Alfred State in St. John Fisher consolation game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three players finished in double figures for the Keystone College men’s basketball team on Sunday as the Giants fell to Alfred State 78-62 in the consolation game of the St. John Fisher Tournament.

With the defeat, the Giants dropped to 0-12 on the year and will return home to host Amherst College on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 2 pm. The Pioneers improved to 7-5 on the season.

Leading the way, once again, offensively was junior Ray Mills, who scored a team-high 18 points behind four three pointers and 4-of-5 shooting from the foul line. Mills also provided four boards and three assists.

Sophomore Jeremy Jordan tallied 14 points behind 6-of-12 shooting, before fouling out. Junior Austin Smith enjoyed 12 points in just his second game with the team since transferring from Neumann.

Freshman Tyrell Lacoste scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Giants trailed by 20 at halftime (43-23) before outscoring the Pioneers in the second half, 39-35.

