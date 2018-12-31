ROCHESTER, N.Y — Junior Ray Mills of the Keystone College men’s basketball team pumped in a game-high 22 points and freshman Derrick Donigan enjoyed a double-double, but the Giants fell to SUNY Cortland, 107-79, in the opening game of the Mark’s Pizzeria Crosstown Shootout hosted by St. John Fisher College on Saturday evening.

With the loss, Keystone dropped to 0-11 while SUNY Cortland improved to 7-2.

Mills shot 7-of-15 from the field with three makes from downtown and a 5-of-5 outing from the charity stripe. The junior also provided four assists, two steals and one rebound.

Donigan grabbed a contest-best 14 rebounds (six offensive) to go along with 18 points (7-of-17 shooting), off the bench.

Junior Austin Smith, who transferred back to Keystone from Neumann University, enjoyed a 4-of-8 night from downtown, finishing with 13 points off the bench, while junior Javonte Matthews provided 11 points, five boards and one steal.

Freshman Tyrell Lacoste and junior Jalen Flynn combined for 13 points, eight rebounds, two helpers and two steals.

The Red Dragons had four players finish in double-figures with Nicky Bonura leading the way with 20 points, behind 5-of-12 shooting from deep.

The Giants trailed 54-33 at halftime but managed to be outscored by just seven points (53-46) in the second half.

