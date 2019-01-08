LA PLUME — The Keystone College Department of Athletics announced the hiring of Justin Ross as the head men’s lacrosse coach, effective for the 2019 season.

Ross was most recently the head coach at Northland College in Ashland, Wisc., leading the Lumberjacks in 2018.

Prior to Northland, Ross served as the head coach at Monroe Community College from 2014-17, leading the team to a 38-20 record during his tenure, including one regional championship game. Prior to taking over as head coach, Ross served as the team’s defensive coordinator for five seasons and was assistant head coach in 2013.

A native of Webster, New York, Ross attended Webster High School, leading the team to the Section V championship as a senior in 2003. Ross then attended and played for Monroe Community College for two years, helping lead the Tribunes to the NJCAA national tournament Final Four in 2004. Ross would go on to play at the Rochester Institute of Technology as a defensive midfielder, earning the Empire 8 Conference Sportsman of the Year award and graduating with a degree in applied arts and science.