CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail head coach Christian Sunseri has been stressing the importance of playing tough defense during the league portion on the team’s schedule.

The Lions held Forest City to 13 first-half points during a 47-30 win over the Foresters in a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball contest Jan. 8.

“We know that we have to be good defensively because we’ve been struggling to score,” Sunseri said. “We’ve been emphasizing it and I think the guys took to it.”

The Lions managed to score just nine points in the second quarter and struggled with turnovers throughout the game, but Sunseri was pleased with the group’s overall effort.

“Every night is going to be a fight in our league,” he said. “It’s not always pretty, but I thought we pressured the ball well. We wanted to speed up the game for the other team.”

Richard Helbing scored nine of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter to help Lackawanna Trail take a 14-6 lead.

“He played really well around the basket,” Sunseri said. “He’s getting stronger with the ball as time goes on and I think that’s coming with experience. He didn’t play much varsity last year, but he’s been really good. I think the guys are figuring out that if we can get the ball to him, he’s either going to get a shot or get someone else a shot because the help defense has to rotate.”

The junior forward recognized the importance of protecting home court after the Lions had already suffered a division loss.

“We were just thinking that we need to win this game,” Helbing said. “We can’t afford to lose two.”

Helbing also felt the team’s intensity of the defensive side of the floor helped secure the victory, especially with the group struggling a bit on offense.

“We always want to get the 50-50 balls,” he said. “It’s a big part of the game. If we can get another possession to score, it’s going to be a huge factor.”

Lions senior forward Zac Cost came off the bench to score six points and provide a strong inside presence for Trail.

“He could start for us,” Sunseri said. “It really depends on what the other team is going to do, but he gave us a boost when we needed it.”

Lackawanna Trail point guard Josh Rzucidlo makes a pass during a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game against Forest City Jan. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-LT-BBB-1.jpg Lackawanna Trail point guard Josh Rzucidlo makes a pass during a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game against Forest City Jan. 8. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail’s JP Gilroy defends Forest City’s Cade Hartman during a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game Jan. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-LT-BBB-2.jpg Lackawanna Trail’s JP Gilroy defends Forest City’s Cade Hartman during a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game Jan. 8. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com