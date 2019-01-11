🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Abington Heights High School held a contest for students to design the 11th annual Pink Game T-shirt.

The contest, coordinated by the high school’s art department, was open to all art students. Seven designs were submitted and voted on, and the winning design was created by Katie Seechock.

The winning T-shirt design will be sold throughout the month of January within the Abington Heights and North Pocono school districts, on the Foundation for Cancer Care’s website and at the Pink Game on Thursday, Jan. 24 at Abington Heights. The Lady Comets will host North Pocono and both teams will wear the winning T-shirt design prior to the start of the game.

All proceeds raised from this year’s Pink Game T-shirts, as well as from the other fundraisers taking place leading up to and during this year’s Pink Game will stay local and benefit the Foundation for Cancer Care. Last year, the Pink Game raised a record-breaking amount of more than $35,000 for the foundation.

The Foundation for Cancer Care provides free mammograms and breast cancer care to women without health insurance or with prohibitive insurance deductibles, along with nutritional services, financial support, psychological counseling and hope to women with breast cancer.