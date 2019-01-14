Perkins’ big night carries Abington Heights over Western Wayne

Photo courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Mike Malone makes a move to the basket as Western Wayne’s Kobe Sauter defends during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11. - Photo courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ George Tinsley stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals during the Comets 62-25 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11. - Photo courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins dribbles the ball down court as Western Wayne’s Lucas Scott trails the play during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11. -

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Corey Perkins scored a career-high 25 points to lead Abington Heights over Western Wayne, 62-25, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11.

“Corey had a super game taking the ball to the basket,” Abington Heights head coach Ken Bianchi said. “He stepped up big time.”

Perkins scored six and senior forward George Tinsley, who finished with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, scored four in the first quarter as the Comets took a 12-4 lead.

“We played great defense,” Perkins said. “When we got stops, we kept pushing the ball and that got us a lot of points.”

Senior guard Jack Nealon knocked down two 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Comets build a 24-10 halftime lead.

“It felt good to watch the ball go through the rim,” Nealon said. “Going into the (Scranton) Prep game, I wanted to knock some down and I did — not as many as I’d like, but it’s a start.”

Perkins erupted for 15 points in the third quarter when the Comets outscored the Wildcats, 25-9.

The junior guard struggled from behind the 3-point arc, but knocked down 7 of 12 two-point shot attempts and made 11 of 12 foul shots.

“I kept trying to shoot, but they just weren’t falling so the next best thing was for me to get to the free-throw line and get my stroke down,” Perkins said.

Junior center Mike Malone, who scored four points and had eight rebounds, scored a basket and grabbed four boards in the third for the Comets.

Abington Heights senior guard Trey Koehler scored three of his five points in the third.

“We stressed that we need to get more guys involved,” Bianchi said. “Everybody knows what George can do; we have to get everybody else (going). Mike (Malone) played a great game and I thought our ball movement was good.”

Philip Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Drew Nealon added another in the fourth quarter for Abington Heights (10-2, 4-0 Div. 1).

Zach Rovinsky led Western Wayne (7-6, 0-4 Div. 2) with eight points. Dahlton Frisbie scored six and Rob Carey added four for the Wildcats.

Abington Heights' Mike Malone makes a move to the basket as Western Wayne's Kobe Sauter defends during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11. Photo courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights' George Tinsley stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals during the Comets 62-25 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11. Photo courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights' Corey Perkins dribbles the ball down court as Western Wayne's Lucas Scott trails the play during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Jan. 11. Photo courtesy of Zachary Allen

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

