Abington Heights girls basketball players hold free-throw fundraiser

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Allison Dammer shoots a foul shot during Abington Heights’ free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Sadie Henzes eyes the rim during a free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Members of the Abington Heights junior high, freshman and varsity girls basketball teams participated in a free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal The top shooters during Abington Heights’ free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care were, from left, Madelyn Hoinowski (junior high), Claire Evans (freshman), and Rachel McDonald and Allison Murray (varsity). - -

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Free-throw shooting is a vital part of a basketball game. However, when members of the Abington Heights junior high, freshman and varsity girls basketball teams joined together for a fundraiser, the shots had even more importance.

For the fourth consecutive year, the players solicited sponsors for the event and combined to raise more than $2,300 to benefit the Scranton-based Foundation for Cancer Care as part of the 11th annual Pink Game.

North Pocono, Abington Heights’ opponent in the Pink Game Jan. 24, is also having a free-throw fundraiser this year.

“We’re really happy to give back to our own community and help people in our community who are struggling with cancer,” Abington Heights head coach Deanna Klingman said. “This is a great way for the kids to participate in something and take ownership of it.”

The Pink Night events hold special meaning to the Lady Comets’ basketball family as cancer has personally affected a few of its own.

“I’m happy to say that two of our parents, Kathy McDonald and Pam Heard, that were struggling a year or two ago are doing much better,” Klingman said.

Klingman believes the Pink Night fundraising events allow the players to take a step back in the middle of a hectic season and realize there are more important matters than wins and losses.

“I think it’s a time for them to reflect back on their families and friends who have either struggled with cancer or have had it affect their family in some way,” Klingman said.

Klingman added that Abington Heights students, for a $2 donation, can play the high school principals in a game of Knockout during halftime of the Pink Game.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets on the day of the game for an overnight trip to Camelback Mountain.

“We’re trying some different things this year,” Klingman said

Allison Dammer shoots a foul shot during Abington Heights’ free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-FT-Fundraiser-1.jpg Allison Dammer shoots a foul shot during Abington Heights’ free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Sadie Henzes eyes the rim during a free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-FT-Fundraiser-2.jpg Abington Heights’ Sadie Henzes eyes the rim during a free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Members of the Abington Heights junior high, freshman and varsity girls basketball teams participated in a free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-FT-Fundraiser-3.jpg Members of the Abington Heights junior high, freshman and varsity girls basketball teams participated in a free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care Jan. 13. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal The top shooters during Abington Heights’ free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care were, from left, Madelyn Hoinowski (junior high), Claire Evans (freshman), and Rachel McDonald and Allison Murray (varsity). https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-FT-Fundraiser-4.jpg The top shooters during Abington Heights’ free-throw fundraiser to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care were, from left, Madelyn Hoinowski (junior high), Claire Evans (freshman), and Rachel McDonald and Allison Murray (varsity). Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

Abington Heights girls basketball players hold Pink Game fundraiser

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.