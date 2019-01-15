BOYS BASKETBALL

Comets top Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 50-37, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Jan. 9. George Tinsley led the Comets with 19 points and Trey Koehler added 15.

Lions rout Meteors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Montrose, 72-29, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 11. Josh Rzucidlo led the Lions with 20 points. Richard Helbing scored 17, Zach Stec added 13 and Luke Walker chipped in 11 points for the Lions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets knock off Lady Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 42-38, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Jan. 7.

Lady Lions too much for Lady Foresters

Lackawanna Trail defeated Forest City, 63-37, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 7.

Lady Comets hold off Lady Wildcats

Abington Heights defeated Western Wayne, 37-32, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Jan. 10. Maria Tully led the Lady Comets with 13 points and Rachel McDonald scored 11 and made three 3-pointers. Clair Marion contributed eight points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Erin Albright had seven rebounds and five assists.

Lady Meteors top Lady Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 46-37, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 10.

BOYS SWIMMING

Warriors down Comets

Delaware Valley defeated Abington Heights, 120-60, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 11.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Warriors top Lady Comets

Delaware Valley defeated Abington Heights, 120-60, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 11.

WRESTLING

Comets knock off Knights

Abington Heights defeated Scranton, 45-22, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 match Jan. 8. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), Sam Northup (170) and R.J. Knott won by decision for the Comets. Sal Schiavone (138), Jacob Rosenstein (145), Scott Jacoby (160) and Seth Drake (195) won by pin, and Hutch Lynott (132) and Aidan Price (182) won by forfeit.

Comets rout Buckhorns

Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 57-9, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 match Jan. 9. Brandon Grogan (113 lbs), Ty Wilmot (126), Sal Schiavone (138), Aidan Price (182), R.J. Knott (220) and Gavin Drake (285) won by pin for the Comets. Keane Kiat (120), Hutch Lynott (132), Jacob Rosenstein (145) and Scott Jacoby (170) won by decision. James Brown (152) won by major decision and Sam Northup (160) won by technical fall.

Cavaliers clip Lions

Scranton Prep defeated Lackawanna Trail, 38-32, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 match Jan. 9. Cole Henry (106 lbs), Dalton Klinges (138) and Mason Zajac (195) won by decision for Trail. Michael Bluhm (113) won by technical fall, Colin Mulhern (182) won by pin, and Bryce Van Fleet (220) and Tynell Bracero (285) won by forfeit.

Comets cruise past Wildcats

Abington Heights defeated Western Wayne, 56-9, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover match Jan. 12. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), Keane Kiat (120) and Sal Schiavone (138) won by pin for the Comets. Cole Kroptavich (113) and Hutch Lynott (132) won by major decision, Ty Wilmot (126) and James Brown (152) won by decision, and Sam Northup (160), Seth Drake (195), R.J. Knott (220) and Gavin Drake (285) won by forfeit.

Lions finish 3-3 at duals

Lackawanna Trail finished with a 3-3 record during the Lackawanna Trail Duals Jan. 12.

During a 39-30 win over Valley View, Cole Henry (106 lbs.), Michael Bluhm (113) and Dalton Deacon (120) won by pin for the Lions. Dalton Klinges (138) won by decision, and Colin Mulhern (170), Mason Zajac (182) and Bryce Van Fleet (220) won by forfeit.

During a 49-30 win over Wyoming Area, Cole Henry (106 lbs.), Michael Bluhm (113), Dalton Deacon (120), Colin Mulhern (170), Bryce Van Fleet (220) and Tynell Bracero (285) won by forfeit for the Lions. Dalton Klinges (145) won by major decision, Kody Cresswell (152) won by decision, and Mason Zajac (182) won by pin.

During a 58-6 win over Mountain View, Michael Bluhm (113 lbs.), Dalton Deacon (120), Nick Maskaly (126), Kody Cresswell (145), Carter Crook (160), Bryce Van Fleet (220) and Tynell Bracero (285) won by forfeit for the Lions. Dalton Klinges (138) won by major decision, and Colin Mulhern (170) and Mason Zajac (182) won by pin.

During a 45-33 loss to Montrose, Michael Bluhm (113 lbs.), Dalton Deacon (120) and Tynell Bracero (285) won by forfeit for the Lions. Nick Maskaly (126) won by decision, and Kody Cresswell (152) and Colin Mulhern (170) won by pin.

During a 52-30 loss to Montgomery, Michael Bluhm (113 lbs.), Dalton Klinges (145), Kody Cresswell (152), Bryce Van Fleet (220) and Tynell Bracero (285) won by forfeit for the Lions.

During a 49-24 loss to Mahanoy, Cole Henry (106 lbs.), Michael Bluhm (113) and Dalton Deacon (120) won by forfeit for the Lions. Nick Maskaly won by pin.

Staff Reports