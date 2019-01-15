The Abington Gators swept the Central Columbia Blue Jays in a Northeastern Pennsylvania Age Group Swim League meet Jan. 18.

The boys team won, 163-71.

Saye Takehara placed first in the 14U 200-yard freestyle (2:37.10) and 100-yard backstroke (1:22.44).

Eric Moran finished second in the 14U 200-yard freestyle (2:49.91) and 50-yard freestyle (30.97).

Judah Donnelly was second in the 10U 100-yard individual medley (1:35.06).

Rodman Azar placed second in the 10U 50-yard backstroke (53.85) and third in the 100-yard individual medley (1:59.22).

Ryan Walsh finished second in the 12U 100-yard individual medley (1:33.03), 50-yard freestyle (34.78) and 50-yard breaststroke (53.06).

Kevin Guditus was first in the 14U 200-yard individual medley (2:41.15) and 100-yard freestyle (1:04.26).

Adrian Azar placed first in the 8U 25-yard freestyle (17.63) and 25-yard breaststroke (22.13).

Karson Dobrinski finished second in the 8U 25-yard breaststroke (24.34) and third in the 25-yard freestyle (21.94).

Derek Williams was first in the 10U 50-yard freestyle (35.78) and second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:27.00).

Joshua Cuck placed first in the 12U 100-yard freestyle (1:29.16) and second in the 50-yard freestyle (38.07).

Thomas Scott finished first in the 14U 50-yard freestyle (29.62) and second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:28.50).

Alexander Lin was first in the 8U 25-yard butterfly (23.65) and 25-yard backstroke (22.68).

Jason Casper placed first in the 10U 50-yard butterfly (36.81) and 50-yard breaststroke (42.71).

Albert Lee finished first in the 8U 50-yard freestyle (41.15) and second in the 25-yard backstroke (26.22).

Alec Allspaugh was first in the 10U 50-yard backstroke (51.47) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:38.66).

Daniel Casper placed first in the 14U 100-yard breaststroke (1:30.53) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:20.66).

Brody Goldberg was second in the 10U 50-yard breaststroke (53.47).

Orion Grose placed third in the 10U 50-yard butterfly (56.07).

Kenneth Lynch finished third in the 14U 100-yard butterfly (1:42.06).

Roman Donnelly was third in the 8U 50-yard freestyle (47.16).

Caden Moher placed third in the 12U 50-yard backstroke (54.64).

Andrew LaQuintano finished third in the 14U 100-yard breaststroke (2:02.52).

The team of Takehara, Daniel Casper, Scott and Guditus was first in the 14U 200-yard medley relay (2:25.10).

The team of Caden Moher, Walsh, Judah Donnelly and D’Angelo placed first in the 12U 200-yard medley relay (3:17.72).

The team of Williams, Cuck, Jason Casper and Rodman Azar finished first in the 10U 200-yard medley relay (2:52.31) and the team of Allspaugh, Shoemaker, Grose and Goldberg finished second (3:35.03).

The team of Lin, Adrian Azar, Roman Donnelly and Lee was first in the 8U 100-yard medley relay (1:37.31) and the team of Millett, Karson Dobrinski, Lin and Parker Dobrinski was third (1:52.53).

The team of Karson Dobrinski, Lin, Lee and Adrian Azar placed first in the 8U 100-yard freestyle relay (1:23.90) and the team of Millett, Parker Dobrinski, Jimmy Black and Roman Donnelly placed second (1:38.25).

The team of Williams, Judah Donnelly, Cuck and Jason Casper finished first in the 10U 200-yard freestyle relay (2:29.97) and the team of Allspaugh, Shoemaker, Goldberg and Rodman Azar finished second (2:50.69).

The team of Caden Moher, D’Angelo, Grose and Bobby Sheils was first in the 12U 200-yard freestyle relay (3:16.69) and the team of Nicholas Walko, Charlie Holden, Rory Moher and Kyle Degnon was second (3:29.06).

The team of Moran, Daniel Casper, Scott and Guditus placed first in the 14U 200-yard freestyle relay (2:08.12) and the team of LaQuintano, Lynch, Silvio Schiavone and Takehara placed second (2:27.28).

Gators girls also earn win

The Abington Gators girls team defeated Central Columbia, 182-55.

Anna Flowers placed first in the 12U 200-yard freestyle (3:01.56) and 50-yard breaststroke (42.72).

Audra Wimmer finished first in the 10U 100-yard individual medley (1:26.25) and second in the 50-yard backstroke (38.72).

Gianna Vachino was first in the 12U 100-yard individual medley (1:30.52) and second in the 50-yard breaststroke (45.10).

Giavanna Matrone placed first in the 14U 200-yard individual medley (3:17.65) and second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:29.44).

Hadley Pallman finished first in the 8U 25-yard freestyle (16.36) and 50-yard freestyle (37.00).

Haley Clinebell was first in the 12U 50-yard freestyle (33.47) and 100-yard freestyle (1:15.26).

Addison Hammond placed first in the 8U 25-yard butterfly (20.78) and second in the 25-yard backstroke (23.44).

Riley McColligan finished first in the 10U 50-yard butterfly (59.94).

Kaitlynn Clark was first in the 12U 50-yard butterfly (43.69).

Maisy Earl placed first in the14U 100-yard butterfly (1:29.72).

Anna Millett finished first in the 10U 100-yard freestyle (1:25.97) and second in the50-yard breaststroke (49.50).

Katie Giermanski was first in the 8U 25-yard backstroke (20.78) and second in the 50-yard freestyle (38.79).

Gianna Bullick placed first in the 12U 50-yard backstroke (40.19).

Madison Smith finished first in the 10U 50-yard breaststroke (49.19) and third in the 100-yard individual medley (1:32.44).

Kailey Rillstone was first in the 14U 100-yard breaststroke (1:30.10) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (3:02.27).

Kyra Meredick placed first in the 8U 25-yard breaststroke (24.66) and second in the 25-yard freestyle (20.81).

Sunserray Lynch finished second in the 12U 100-yard individual medley (1:37.18).

Allison Stanton was second in the 10U 50-yard freestyle (36.72).

Amelia Campbell placed second in the 14U 50-yard freestyle (30.26) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:13.13).

Ellie Brown finished second in the 8U 25-yard butterfly (29.69).

Makayla Crisp was second in the 10U 50-yard butterfly (1:01.47).

Miley Domski placed second in the 12U 50-yard butterfly (51.75).

Hannah Siddiqui finished second in the 10U 100-yard freestyle (1:38.97).

Maggie Walko was second in the 12U 50-yard backstroke (42.44).

Sara Horsley placed second in the 8U 25-yard breaststroke (34.22).

Isabella Rinaldi finished third in the 10U 50-yard freestyle (39.31) and 50-yard backstroke (47.82).

Julia Barrett was third in the 12U 100-yard freestyle (1:24.69).

Phoebe Davidock placed third in the 14U 100-yard breaststroke (1:54.84).

The team of Matrone, Rillstone, Earl and Campbell finished first in the 14U 200-yard medley relay (2:36.88) and the team of Kaylee Parker, Davidock, Lilly Hufford and Riley Wescott finished second (3:01.82).

The team of Clinebell, Flowers, Clark and Vachino was first in the 12U 200-yard medley relay (2:45.59) and the team of Walko, Lynch, Domski and Catalina Matthies was second (2:57.88).

The team of Wimmer, Smith, Millett and Stanton placed first in the 10U 200-yard medley relay (2:55.63) and the team of Rinaldi, Siddiqui, McColligan and Crisp placed second (3:18.78).

The team of Giermanski, Meredick, Hammond and Pallman finished first in the 8U 100-yard medley relay (1:28.59) and the team of Reese Azar, Horsley, Brown and Stanton finished second (1:52.00).

The team of Giermanski, Meredick, Hammond and Pallman was first in the 8U 100-yard freestyle relay (1:15.41) and the team of Brown, Stanton, Horsley and Azar was second (1:38.22).

The team of Millett, Smith, Stanton and Wimmer placed first in the 10U 200-yard freestyle relay (2:26.06) and the team of Rinaldi, Chole Harhut, Crisp and Siddiqui placed second (2:54.87).

The team of Walko, Clark, Haley Clinebell and Vachino finished first in the 12U 200-yard freestyle relay (2:23.65).

The team of Campbell, Earl, Matrone and Hufford was first in the 14U 200-yard freestyle relay (2:15.69).

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Gators-logo-1.jpg