LA PLUME —The Keystone College baseball program is ranked No. 15 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA)/D3Baseball.com Division III Preseason Poll.

The Giants went 36-12 in 2018 and received 211 points in the poll.

The 2019 campaign starts Feb. 22-24, as Keystone competes against Southern Virginia, Moravian and Hampden-Sydney in the Ty Cobb Classic in Hampden-Sydney, Va.