LA PLUME — First-year head coach Justin Ross announced the 2019 schedule for the Keystone College men’s lacrosse team.

The Giants open up the season with three straight home games, hosting Mount Saint Vincent, Wells and SUNY Cobleskill from March 2-9.

Keystone then hits the road for four consecutive games from March 16-30, playing at Purchase, Elmira, Farmingdale State and CSAC foe Rosemont.

The Giants host CSAC opponent Stockton on April 6 before traveling to Bryn Athyn and Centenary on April 9 and April 13. The regular season wraps up at home as Keystone hosts Kean April 17 and Montclair State April 23.

The 2019 CSAC Tournament begins with the semifinals on Saturday, April 27. The title match will be held on Saturday, May 4.