S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Heights wrestling team fed off the energy from a boisterous crowd to defeat a rival and put itself in position to win a Lackawanna League Division 1 title for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Senior Jacob Rosenstein picked up a 4-2 decision over Garrett Walsh in the 145-pound bout to avenge a loss earlier in the season and clinch the Comets’ 43-20 win over West Scranton Wednesday night.

“He lost to that kid by one point two weeks ago, so it was nice to see him pick up the win,” Abington Heights head coach Steve Peters said. “I’m so proud and happy for the kids who were with us through the down years and really set the tone for the culture of the program that hard work pays off.”

For Peters, who took over as head coach in 2014, Wednesday night’s match was very special.

“This program has been through a lot in the last five years or so,” he said. “We went from a team that couldn’t win at all and had no fan support to being surrounded by a loving community as we took on a big rival and got a big win.”

While Rosenstein was focused on getting the clinching win, he also had confidence in his teammates to pick up the slack if he faltered.

“I wasn’t really stressed about whether we were going to win or lose because we had really good momentum and I knew the kids after me were really going to pick up the pace,” he said. “We have our own version of ‘Death Row’ like Penn State. It starts at my weight class and goes up. It’s starting to go down a little by with Sal (Schiavone). He went off and I’m real proud of him.”

But, riding the emotion from the legion of fans, Rosenstein held on for the victory.

“I wasn’t really worried about getting the pin,” he said. “I was looking for it, but going into the third period when I was up, I just had to ride him out and make sure I got the win.

“That was the craziest it’s ever been at a home meet. I think it was the biggest crown in the last 10 years.”

Rosenstein feels the group’s dedication to the sport has played in a big role in the team’s turnaround.

“The coaches expect us to condition on our own, outside of practice, and I think most of us are in really good shape and that’s why we’re winning a lot more,” he said.

Senior Scott Jacoby opened the match with 12-9 decision over West Scranton’s Jake Butka in the 182-pound bout to give the Comets a 3-0 lead.

Senior R.J. Knott’s 9-1 major decision over Rondell McCullough in the 220-pound bout put the Comets back ahead 7-6 after the Invaders picked up a pin in the 195-pound bout.

Another another pin by West in the 285-pound bout, sophomore Brandon Grogan pinned Austin Fashouer, in 3:56, in the 106-pound bout to give the Comets a 13-12 advantage.

“I knew I had to beat him because it mattered for our team,” Grogan said. “It was one of the biggest matches this year and I knew I had to get our momentum going after those losses.”

Freshman Cole Kroptavich earned a win by forfeit in the 113-pound weight class and, after West picked up a major decision in the 120-pound bout, the Comets rattled off six consecutive wins.

Freshman Hutch Lynott earned a 9-6 decision over Anthony Caramanno in the 126-pound bout, junior Ty Wilmot pinned Cesar Rodriguez, in 3:00, in the 132-pound bout, and freshman Sal Schiavone pinned Randy Bonitz, in overtime (6:23), in the 138-pound bout to give Abington Heights a commanding 34-16 lead.

“I did not intend on pinning him because I knew it was going to be a really tough match,” Schiavone said. “I just wanted to go out and wrestle my hardest, but when I felt him on his back in overtime I knew I had to stick him for the pin.”

Schiavone thrived off the intense atmosphere in the gym during the match.

“In my Summit (Wrestling) and junior high years, I never had anything like that before,” he said. “Wrestling that tough of a match in varsity and hearing everyone cheering for me was amazing.

“I was ecstatic.”

After Rosenstein clinched the win, sophomore James Brown earned a 5-1 decision in the 152-pound bout and Sam Northup won by a 3-1 decision in the 160-pound bout.

Assistant coach Peter Smith Sr., who has been associated with the Comets’ wrestling program for 40 years, was thrilled with the outpouring of support from the fans.

“Seeing it was like déjà vu from the old days,” he said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

The Comets improved to 5-0 in Lackawanna League Division 1 play and can clinch the title with a win over Delaware Valley Jan. 23 in Milford.

“You can never count out Delaware Valley,” Peters said. “They’ve lost two league matches in the last seven or eight years. They’re always in it and they always have kids perform their best. We need to stay at our best all the way through.”

Strength in numbers

Thirteen members of the Abington Heights wrestling team have at least 10 wins this season, led by Northup and Rosenstein with 21. Grogan has 20, Brown has 19, Knott has 17, Wilmot has 16, Schiavone has 15, Aidan Price, Jacoby and Kroptavich have 14, Seth Drake has 13, Gavin Drake has 11, and Lynott has 10.

Keane Kiat has six wins and Grant McGinley has one to round out the Comets’ lineup.

Abington Heights has an overall record of 15-1 this season.

Abington Heights’ Brandon Grogan, left, and Ty Wilmot work on wrestling techniques during practice Jan. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Wrestling-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Brandon Grogan, left, and Ty Wilmot work on wrestling techniques during practice Jan. 17. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Sam Northup, left, works on a drill with Scott Jacoby during wrestling practice Jan. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Wrestling-2.jpg Abington Heights’ Sam Northup, left, works on a drill with Scott Jacoby during wrestling practice Jan. 17. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ James Brown and Jacob Rosenstein, top, work on a drill during wrestling practice as assistant coach Peter Smith Sr. looks on. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Wrestling-3.jpg Abington Heights’ James Brown and Jacob Rosenstein, top, work on a drill during wrestling practice as assistant coach Peter Smith Sr. looks on. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com