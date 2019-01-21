Michael Giallorenzi, of Clarks Summit, a senior on the Wyoming Seminary Blue Knights varsity boys wrestling team, will continue his academic and athletic career at Bucknell University, an NCAA Division I program in Lewisburg, in fall 2019. The Bucknell Bison compete in the Patriot League. From left, first row, are Jeanne Giallorenzi, mother; Michael Giallorenzi and Mark Giallorenzi, father. Second row, Scott Green, Wyoming Seminary head varsity wrestling coach; and Andre Bartlett, Wyoming Seminary assistant wrestling coach.

