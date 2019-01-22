BOYS BASKETBALL

Lions hold off Red Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 56-48, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 15. Richard Helbing led Trail with 15 points. Nico Berrios and J.P. Gilroy each added 11 for the Lions.

Sabers top Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 48-36, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 18.

Comets crush Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 68-35, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Jan. 18. George Tinsley had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Comets. Trey Koehler also scored 17 points and Jack Nealon scored 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Raiders edge Lady Lions

Blue Ridge defeated Lackawanna Trail, 33-30, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 14. Cali Fauquier led Trail with 11 points.

Lady Sabers knock off Lady Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 62-22, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 17.

Lady Comets down Lady Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 53-39, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Jan. 18. Maria Tully had 15 points and three assists for the Lady Comets. Rachel McDonald scored 14 points with three 3-pointers, Clair Marion had 12 points, three assists and three steals, Erin Albright had seven points and eight rebounds, and Anna Scoblick had three points and 12 rebounds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets too much for Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 123-45, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 17.

Matthew Nzasi placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.13) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:28.54) for the Comets. Josh Przekop finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:36.45) and 50-yard freestyle (23.76), Carter Smith was first in the one-meter dive (259.05), third in the 50-yard freestyle (27.39) and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:28.77), John Frantz placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.29) and 100-yard backstroke (1:01.59), Kevin Guditus finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.36) and third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:15.16), Jack Wasko was first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:55.27) and second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:46.80), John Graham placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.42) and 100-yard backstroke (1:12.16), Adam Vale finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (6:46.07) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:36.69), Charlie Puksta placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.18) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (3:12.38), Hudson Brown finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:24.20) and third in the 200-yard individual medley (3:02.85), Steven Dong was third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:47.17) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:27.67), Conal Richards placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:34.21) and Robert Walker finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (32.42).

The team of Frantz, Vale, Przekop and Wasko placed first in the 200-yard medley relay (2:04.33) and the team of Graham, Dong, Brown and Guditus was second (2:13.76).

The team of Wasko, Dong, Brown and Guditus finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:56.00) and the team of Nzasi, Puksta, Richards and Smith was third (2:18.74).

The team of Przekop, Graham, Frantz and Vale placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:11.07).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Cougars down Lady Comets

Valley View defeated Abington Heights, 90-68, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 17.

Meghan Marion placed first in the one-meter dive (166.20), third in the 200-yard freestyle (3:08.73) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:39.82) for the Lady Comets. Isabelle Bernard finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (3:00.05) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:37.71), Abby Brock was second in the 50-yard freestyle (28.07) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.35), Camille Marquardt placed second in the one-meter dive (130.85) and third in the 50-yard freestyle (33.80), Kyra Sladicki finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (7:24.05) and third in the 200-yard individual medley (3:01.18), Kayla Przekop was third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:16.72), Sarah Bath placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.34) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.51), Reilly Brown finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (3:21.85) and 100-yard freestyle (1:35.81), and Helena Mokhtari was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (38.34) and 100-yard freestyle (1:36.68).

The team of Bath, Brock, Przekop and Sladicki placed second in the 200-yard medley relay (2:13.79).

The team of Bath, Marquardt, Przekop and Brock placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:02.14).

The team of Brown, Bernard, Marion and Sladicki placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (5:44.58).

WRESTLING

Meteors top Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 51-27, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 match Jan. 16. Kody Cresswell (152 lbs.) won by decision for the Lions, and Michael Bluhm (113), Dalton Deacon (120), Colin Mulhern (182) and Tynell Bracero (285) each won by forfeit.

Red Raiders outlast Lions

Blue Ridge defeated Lackawanna Trail, 42-37, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 match Jan. 18. Cole Henry (106 lbs.), Dalton Klinges (138) and Tynell Bracero (285) won by forfeit for Trail. Michael Bluhm (113) won by major decision, Kody Cresswell (145) won by decision, and Colin Mulhern (182) and Mason Zajac (195) won by pin for the Lions.

Abington Heights’ Reilly Brown takes off from the starting block during the girls 200-yard freestyle during a meet against Valley View Jan. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-Brown.jpg Abington Heights’ Reilly Brown takes off from the starting block during the girls 200-yard freestyle during a meet against Valley View Jan. 17. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Kyra Sladicki participates in the girls 200-yard individual medley during a meet against Valley View Jan. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-Sladicki.jpg Abington Heights’ Kyra Sladicki participates in the girls 200-yard individual medley during a meet against Valley View Jan. 17. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ John Graham placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke during the Comets’ win over Valley View in a Lackawanna League swim meet Jan. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-Graham.jpg Abington Heights’ John Graham placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke during the Comets’ win over Valley View in a Lackawanna League swim meet Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of Kim Ocwieja Abington Heights’ Adam Vale finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard freestyle during the Comets’ win over Valley View in a Lackawanna League swim meet Jan. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-Vale.jpg Abington Heights’ Adam Vale finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard freestyle during the Comets’ win over Valley View in a Lackawanna League swim meet Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of Kim Ocwieja

Staff Reports