EXETER — The Summit Wrestling Club defeated Crestwood, 56-48, and Wyoming Area, 80-15, in Penn League matches Jan. 13 at Wyoming Area High School.

During the win over Crestwood, Stevie Mytych (46 lbs.), Dane Malone (50), Dakota Sandy (58), Connor Beck (70), Rodman Azar (74), William Cox (86), Dominic Vergnetti (98) and Luke Evans (105) won by pinfall for Summit. JJ Beck (66) won by technical fall and Alex Marchetti (62) won by decision.

During the win over Wyoming Area, Stevie Mytych (46 lbs.), Dane Malone (50), Jude DeAngelo (54), Alex Marchetti (62), JJ Beck (66), Connor Beck (70), William Cox (82), Hawley Lynott (91), Gavin Kareha (115) won by pinfall for Summit. Rodman Azar (78) won by technical fall, Jacob Felton (86), Dominic Vergnetti (98) and Luke Evans (105) won by forfeit, and Max DeAngelo (165) won by decision.

Staff Report