SCRANTON — The 11th annual Pink Game, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 26.

The varsity game will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Abington Heights High School. Prior to the varsity game, there will be a check presentation from the Abington Heights Lady Comets and North Pocono Lady Trojans to The Foundation for Cancer Care. All proceeds will benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care in its efforts to provide financial assistance, free mammograms and breast cancer care to local women in our area without insurance or prohibitive insurance deductibles.

This past year, the Foundation for Cancer Care provided more than 80 free mammograms, 35 whole breast ultrasounds and follow up care with the proceeds from the 2018 Pink Game. Also, over the past 11 years, the foundation has been able to offer nutritional services, psychosocial counseling and financial support to numerous women with breast cancer.

Both teams will be wearing pink uniforms as they play to beat cancer – specifically breast cancer. All fans are also encouraged to wear pink and can purchase the official 2019 Pink Game long sleeve T-shirt for $20.