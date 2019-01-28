Abington Heights tops North Pocono in Pink Game; teams raise $37K

Sean McKeag | For Abington Journal Margo Opsasnick, president of the Foundation for Cancer Care, hugs a member of the foundation during a check presentation before the girls basketball game between Abington Heights and North Pocono at Abington Heights High School Jan. 26. - Sean McKeag | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Erin Albright looks for an open teammate during the game against North Pocono at Abington Heights High School Jan. 26. - Sean McKeag | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Anna Scoblick (No. 20) fights her way to the basket against North Poconos’ Brianna Ruby, left, and Ireland Elia during the game at Abington Heights High School Jan. 26. - Sean McKeag | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Clair Marion (No. 12) searches for a pass against North Pocono’s Carena Colo during the game at Abington Heights High School Jan. 26. - - Sean McKeag | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Clair Marion, right, takes a shot against North Pocono’s Ireland Elia during the game at Abington Heights High School Jan. 26. - -

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Heights and North Pocono girls basketball teams took the floor for a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Saturday night, but it was the teams’ fundraising efforts leading up to the contest that outweighed anything that happened on the hardwood.

After the two teams joined together to raise $35,460 to benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care last year, they presented a check for $37,248.96 to the foundation before the start of the 11th annual Pink Game at Abington Heights High School Jan. 26.

The Scranton-based Foundation for Cancer Care provides financial assistance, free mammograms and breast cancer care to local women without insurance or prohibitive insurance deductibles. The foundation provided more than 80 free mammograms, 35 whole breast ultrasounds and follow up care with the proceeds from the 2018 Pink Game.

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 45-34, Saturday but both coaches agreed the final score didn’t represent the most important number of the night.

“The win was important, but what we did with North Pocono in the last month was incredible,” Abington Heights head coach Deanna Klingman said. “Both teams participated in a free-throw fundraiser, both communities came together and we had great sponsorships. We’re giving right back to our own families in our community.”

While North Pocono head coach Corey Valvano was a little disappointed with the final score, he believes his players will always cherish being involved with the game and fundraiser.

“This is what high school athletics is all about,” Valvano said. “It’s about being part of an experience that’s bigger than the game, bigger than individual statistics, and bigger than wins and losses. It’s about creating memories that kids can take with them for a lifetime. When they look back on raising almost $40,000 to go to a disease that’s affected so many people, they’ll remember that they lost, but the frown will turn into a smile when they realize what they did. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Abington Heights sophomore guard Rachel McDonald, whose mother Kathy is a breast cancer survivor, scored a game-high 21 points.

“It meant a lot to be able to do that for my mom as well as everybody fighting that disease,” McDonald said. “It’s a game that I always want to win and give a little more effort in.”

North Pocono (7-9, 2-5 Div. 2) opened the game on a 6-2 run, but McDonald and Clair Marion responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Lady Comets to an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“Sometimes when you start off slow, it’s hard to gain back the momentum so it was good that we started making some baskets,” Marion said. “We started to drive and kick, and speed up the game.”

Marion, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals, scored five in the second quarter when Abington Heights outscored North Pocono, 12-3.

“They executed and we didn’t,” Valvano said. “We had one bad quarter and they took advantage of it.”

North Pocono’s Izzy Pehanick scored to open the the second half and cut the Lady Trojans’ deficit to eight points, but Abington Heights’ Erin Albright, who scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds, answered with a 3-pointer to stretch the Lady Comets’ lead back to 11.

“Coach (Klingman) was telling me to shoot all night,” Albright said. “I got up there and I thought I’d shoot it and it went in.”

Abington Heights’ Maria Tully, who finished with four points and four rebounds, scored on a layup to give the Lady Comets a 32-19 lead after three quarters.

McDonald knocked down two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Abington Heights (14-3, 7-1 Div. 1) seal the win.

“She hit some big shots for us,” Klingman said. “It’s a big night for her and her family, and I’m just really happy for her.”

Carena Colo, who led North Pocono with eight points, scored five in the fourth quarter.

Albright, a co-captain, reflected on the substantial amount of money raised by the two teams.

“Every year, the amount of money we raise seems to get higher,” she said. “I think that’s absolutely incredible because there are so many people around here who have been affected with cancer and just to know that we’re helping people in our community is so important to us.

“We’re really close with (North Pocono) and it’s really important that we come together. Even in the end, after we battle it out, we’re still on good terms and we’re still doing this for the same cause. “

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

