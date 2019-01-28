Abington Journal sports calendar for week of Jan. 30, 2019

Newton Recreation Center Fall Hours, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Open volleyball (6 to 8 p.m. Mondays – $2 per player – must be at least 18-years-old to play), pickleball (4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play), sensory play (4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays – free for children up to age 3), and open basketball (6 to 8 p.m. Fridays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play). Info: 570-586-7808.

Lackawanna County Commissioners Winter Golf Clinic, Feb. 25 to March 22 at the Goodwill Industries of NEPA administrative headquarters, 925 Prospect Avenue, Scranton. Info/register: call the Lackawanna County Parks and Recreation Office at 570-963-6764.