BOYS BASKETBALL

Comets rout Trojans

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 83-58, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Jan. 25. George Tinsley led the Comets with 27 points. Corey Perkins scored 17 and Drew Nealon added 11.

Lions hold off Warriors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake, 48-39, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 25.

Comets top Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Hazleton Area, 64-32, in a non-league game Jan. 26. George Tinsley led the Comets with 25 points and Corey Perkins scored 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Warriors knock off Lady Lions

Elk Lake defeated Lackawanna Trail, 53-41, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 26

Lady Comets clip Lady Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 54-49, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Jan. 25. Clair Marion had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Comets. Rachel McDonald scored 14 points; Maria Tully had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals; Anna Scoblick had eight points and five rebounds; and Erin Albright scored six points.

Spartanettes too much for Lady Lions

Mid Valley defeated Lackawanna Trail, 49-16, in a Lackawanna League Div. 3-4 game Jan. 25.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets down Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 119-36, in a Lackawanna League swim meet Jan. 25.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Comets edge Lady Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 89-66, in a Lackawanna League swim meet Jan. 25.

WRESTLING

Comets place fifth in tourney

Abington Heights placed fifth out of 37 teams during the Coal Cracker Tournament Jan. 25-26 at Panther Valley High School. Jacob Rosenstein (145 lbs.) placed second for the Comets. Sal Schiavone (132) placed fourth, Sam Northup (160) placed fifth, Brandon Grogan (106) placed sixth, Cole Kroptavich (113) and Seth Drake (195) placed seventh, and Scott Jacoby (170) and R.J. Knott (220) placed eighth for Abington Heights.

Lions finish 28th in tourney

Lackawanna Trail placed 28th out of 37 teams during the Coal Cracker Tournament Jan. 25-26 at Panther Valley High School. Michael Bluhm (113) placed second for the Lions.

Josh Przekop helped the Abington Heights boys swim team defeat West Scranton, 119-36, Jan. 25. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-1.jpg Josh Przekop helped the Abington Heights boys swim team defeat West Scranton, 119-36, Jan. 25. Photo courtesy of Kim Ocwieja https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-1-cmyk.jpg Photo courtesy of Kim Ocwieja