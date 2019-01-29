Delaware Valley holds off Abington Heights in league wrestling showdown

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal The referee raises the hand of Abington Heights’ James Brown after he earned a 5-2 decision over Delaware Valley’s Damien Lobello. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Aidan Price, top, pins Delaware Valley’s Tyler Riker in the third period of the match. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Ty Wilmot, top, battles Delaware Valley’s Joe Casella during a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Monday night. -

MATAMORAS — Abington Heights rallied from a sizable deficit, but Delaware Valley closed strong to defeat the Comets, 33-24, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Monday night.

“They had more heart than we did tonight,” Abington Heights head coach Steve Peters said. “I think being at a tough tournament this weekend didn’t help, but I’m not going to make excuses.”

Delaware Valley took a 3-0 lead when Joe Casella defeated Abington Heights’ Ty Wilmot by a 4-1 decision in the 132-pound bout.

Jack Dardia followed with a pin over Abington Heights’ Sal Schiavone, in 1:51, in the 138-pound bout to give the Warriors a 9-0 lead.

Machias Magill earned a 7-0 decision over Jacob Rosenstein in the 145-pound bout and Delaware Valley led Abington Heights, 12-0.

Delaware Valley head coach Lou DeLauro felt Magill’s win served as a spark for the team.

“Magill winning that match was clutch,” DeLauro said. “He took out one of their best, if not their best, wrestlers. The fire was there after that match and we kept on rolling.”

James Brown cut the Comets’ deficit to 9-3 with a 5-2 decision over Delaware Valley’s Damien Lobello in the 152-pound bout.

Abington Heights’ Sam Northup followed with a 6-2 decision over Cooper Kidd, in the 160-pound bout, by scoring two points in the final seconds of the third period.

Delaware Valley’s Gavin Brazanskas earned a 5-4 decision over Scott Jacoby, in the 170-pound bout, with a last second escape to give the Warriors a 15-6 lead.

Abington Heights’ Aidan Price pinned Tyler Riker, in 5:52, in the 182-pound bout, to pull the Comets back within three points of the lead.

Delaware Valley’s Jason Henderson pinned Seth Drake in 49 seconds, after registering a takedown, in the 195-pound bout to put the Warriors ahead 21-12.

“After a loss, Jason came out and made sure momentum didn’t swing,” DeLauro said. “He got a quick pin and kept the ball in our court.”

Jose Falcon followed with an 8-1 decision over R.J. Knott in the 220-pound bout to give Delaware Valley (5-1 Div. 1) a 24-12 lead.

Abington Heights (5-1 Div. 1) rattled off three consecutive wins to pull even with two bouts left.

Gavin Drake pinned Gabe Ortiz, in 1:25, after opening a 7-2 lead in the 285-pound match.

Brandon Grogan followed with a 7-0 decision over Connor Crescimanno in the 106-pound bout and Cole Kroptavich outlasted Travis Norman, 13-11, in the 113-pound bout to tie the match at 24.

“It says that some of our guys have heart,” Peters said. “We wanted to be in the match, things just didn’t go our way.”

Delaware Valley’s C.J. Ross earned a 7-0 decision over Keane Kiat, in the 120-pound bout to put the Warriors back ahead 27-24 and Preston Machado clinched the win for the Warriors in the 126-pound bout by pinning Hutch Lynott in 24 seconds.

DeLauro was impressed with the improvement shown by the Comets, who will share the Lackawanna League Division 1 title with the Warriors.

Peters hopes the loss serves as motivation for the Comets with the District 2 team and individuals tournaments on the horizon.

“I want them to remember this feeling,” he said.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

