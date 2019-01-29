Audrey Campo is a sophomore but it’s her first season swimming with The University of Scranton women’s team. And, she’s performing like a veteran.

Campo, from Clarks Summit and a Scranton Prep grad, finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.11 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:29.41 as the Royals dropped a 159-122 Landmark Conference dual meet against Susquehanna last Saturday in Selinsgrove. She captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.01 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:29.31 and finished second in the 200 IM in 2:19.71 as the Royals turned back Misericordia 168-85 and Marywood 199-62 in a Landmark tri-meet on Jan. 18 in Dallas.

The highlight of the season thus far came when she finished first in the 100 breast in 1:04.78 and the 200 breast in 2:20.81 in the Ranger Invitational on Dec. 1 in Mahwah, N.J. Both stand as NCAA Division III B qualifying times.

“Audrey has really stood out as a great teammate in multiple ways in her first season with the Royals,” coach Mark Yankovich said. “She is someone that never misses a practice and always has a smile on her face. Her ability to make others laugh has improved an already strong chemistry.

“Besides her individual accomplishments, Audrey has also been the anchor on most our relays,” Yankovich added. “We are lucky to have her and I look forward to seeing what else she can accomplish over her final years at Scranton.”

Carly Danoski (Abington Heights)

The Moravian junior continues to be one of the top 800 meter run standouts in Division III track. Danoski bested a field of 32 to capture the event at the Moravian Invitational last Saturday in Bethlehem with a time of 2:19.90. She was named Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week in women’s track on Jan. 21 after she finished first at the Collegeville Classic on Jan. 19 in Collegeville with a time of 2:23.18. Danoski captured the 800 in 2:16.92 and helped the 4×400 relay finish first at the Landmark indoor championships last February. Her personal best time is 2:10.72 set outdoors last spring.

Alyssa McMinn (Abington Heights)

The Messiah senior held her own competing against Division I and II athletes at Bucknell’s Bison Open last weekend in Lewisburg. McMinn was 11th in the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, 3 inches. She was the second Division III finisher. She was also 15th in the weight throw, the third Division III finisher, with a 44 foot, 9 ½ inch effort. McMinn kicked off the second semester by finishing first in the shot put at the Dickinson Duals on Jan. 19 in Carlisle with a heave of 36 feet, 7 inches. Her twin sister, Abby, is competing in the 60 meter hurdles and the long jump for the Falcons this winter.

D.J. Weiland (Abington Heights)

The sophomore continues to be one of the top performers with the Misericordia men’s swim team. In a 145-113 loss to King’s last Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, he captured the 200 backstroke in 2:06.98 and finished third in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.22. Weiland also swam the leadoff leg on the 200 medley relay which finished second in 1:38.86 and was anchor on the 200 free relay which finished second in 1:35.15. In a tri-meet against Scranton and Marywood on Jan. 18 in Dallas, Weiland finished second in the 200 free in 1:53.59.

Tim Toro (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound junior center continues to be a key performer for the West Chester men’s basketball team, the Golden Rams 15-5 overall and 10-2 in PSAC East play after an 87-77 victory over Shippensburg in a battle for the top spot. Toro, in foul trouble most of the game, had eight points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes before fouling out. He’s averaging 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds a game with seven assists, five steals and seven blocked shots.

Mary Lundin (Scranton Prep)

The senior from Clarks Summit competed in her first event of the indoor season with the Hamilton women’s team by finishing first out of 15 entrants in the 800 meter run at the college’s Continental Invitational on Jan. 18 in Clinton, N.Y. She also ran a leg on the 4×400 relay which finished second with a time of 4:25.83. Lundin’s personal best in the 800 is 2:15.29 which came when she finished sixth in the New England Small College Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships last April.

Noah Sirianni (Abington Heights)

The junior is one of five competing at 125 pounds for the Navy wrestling team. In his only competition thus far, Sirianni posted a 2-2 record at the Shorty Hitchcock Memorial on Jan. 12 in Millersville. He lost by a 4-2 decision in the first round but scored 5-3 and 2-1 decisions in the consolation round before being eliminated when he was pinned in 4:09 by Blair Orr of Penn in the third round. Sirianni has a 7-10 career record with the Midshipmen.

Campo https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Campo-head.jpg Campo Scranton Prep grad and Clarks Summit resident Audrey Campo is a key member of The University of Scranton women’s swim team. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Campo-swim.jpg Scranton Prep grad and Clarks Summit resident Audrey Campo is a key member of The University of Scranton women’s swim team. Submitted photo

By Bill Arsenault For Abington Journal