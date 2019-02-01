CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail avenged a loss earlier in the season and moved into a second-place tie with Mountain View by defeating the Eagles, 49-33, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game Jan. 30.

Susquehanna (6-1) currently has a one-half game lead over both teams in the standings.

“It gives us confidence because they’re one of the teams we didn’t beat in the first half,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Christian Sunseri said. “I also think it puts us back on track to compete for the league (title).”

Lackawanna Trail junior forward Richard Helbing, who finished with a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds, scored six in the fourth quarter to help the Lions seal the win.

“We knew we needed to win this game and that we all had to step up,” Helbing said. “I knew No. 23 (Michael Fanelli) had four fouls so I wanted to keep attacking him.”

Sophomore guard JP Gilroy and senior forward Zach Stec each scored 11 points, junior guard Nico Berrios scored seven and junior guard Josh Rzucidlo added six points for Lackawanna Trail (8-9, 6-2 Div. 4).

“We have five guys on the floor, at all times, that can score,” Stec said. “It’s an overall team effort across the board.”

Lackawanna Trail outscored Mountain View, 13-2, over the final six minutes of the first quarter, capped by a long 3-pointer from Berrios just before the buzzer, to take an eight-point lead.

Sunseri felt the early cushion gave his team a big advantage.

“I don’t think any team in our league is really built to play from behind,” Sunseri said.

Mountain View senior guard Mikey Schermerhorn scored six of his team-high 13 points in the second quarter when the Eagles outscored Trail, 15-12.

Gilroy, who also had five assists, hit a 3-pointer and scored six points in the second quarter for Trail.

“We made a change to our starting lineup, inserting JP for more shooting, which has helped us stretch the floor,” Sunseri said. “He’s a threat to shoot and I think it’s opened up the court a little more for us. Stec has been getting more shots and Junior (Helbing) has more space to work. Right now it’s working for us and it’s also made us quicker on defense.”

Stec, who also contributed seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks, scored five points in the third quarter to help the Lions stretch their lead to 11.

He also drew the assignment of guarding Schermerhorn, who is averaging nearly 18 points a game.

“I couldn’t do it myself,” Stec said. “The hedges (on screens) were insane. It took an all-around effort to stop him because he’s a great player.”

Freshman guard Ryan Henke scored six points and Fanelli, a junior forward, added five for Mountain View (7-9, 6-2 Div. 4).

Trail’s defensive pressure forced Mountain View into 12 turnovers and the Eagles made just 2 of 19 3-point shot attempts.

“Defense has been our focus all year because we’re up and down shooting wise,” Sunseri said. “We were very hot in the first half today and we only finished with 49 points. But if we can hold teams to 40 points or less, which is our goal, I think we will give ourselves a chance to win every night.”

Lackawanna Trail's Zach Stec attempts a shot against Mountain View during a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game Jan. 30. Lackawanna Trail's Nico Berrios looks to make a pass as Mountain View's Tyler Henke defends during a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game Jan. 30. The Lackawanna Trail student section was decked out in blue T-shirts for Coaches vs. Cancer Night Jan. 30. The Lackawanna Trail boys basketball program, and the school community, held a Coaches vs. Cancer Night Jan. 30.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com