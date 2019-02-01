The Abington Gators swept the CYC Sea Lions in a Northeastern Pennsylvania Age Group Swim League meet Jan. 27.

During the boys’ 161-67 win, Judah Donnelly placed first in the 10U 100 individual medley (1:47.76) and third in the 50 backstroke (55.36), Ryan Walsh finished first in the 12U 100 individual medley (1:36.09) and 50 backstroke (44.39) and second in the 50 freestyle (34.30), Saye Takehara was first in the 14U 200 individual medley (3:00.39) and 100 backstroke (1:24.47), Adrian Azar placed first in the 8U 25 freestyle (18.84) and 50 freestyle (45.39), Jason Casper finished first in the 10U 50 freestyle (31.62) and 50 butterfly (36.78), Geoffrey Stanton was first in the 12U 50 freestyle (33.42), 100 freestyle (1:16.09) and 50 breaststroke (44.84), Roman Donnelly placed first in the 8U 25 butterfly (29.06) and second in the 25 backstroke (25.59), Nathan Thayer finished first in the 14U 100 freestyle (56.48), Alexander Lin was first in the 8U 25 backstroke (24.10) and second in the 25 freestyle (20.57), Karson Dobrinski placed first in the 8U 25 breaststroke (24.30) and second in the 50 freestyle (46.94), Jackson Wentz finished second in the 14U 200 freestyle (2:55.41), Brody Goldberg was second in the 10U 100 individual medley (1:48.54) and 50 breaststroke (52.57), Joshua Cuck placed second in the 10U 50 freestyle (40.38) and 100 freestyle (1:33.39), Kevin Guditus finished second in the 14U 50 freestyle (27.18) and 100 freestyle (1:02.11), Orion Grose was second in the 10U 50 butterfly (59.95), Nathan Sartori placed second in the 8U 25 butterfly (39.22), Thomas Scott finished second in the 14U 100 butterfly (1:34.05) and third in the 50 freestyle (29.51), Kevin Farrelly was second in the 10U 50 backstroke (50.98), Silvio Schiavone placed second in the 14U 100 backstroke (1:32.85), Charlie Holden finished second in the 8U 25 breaststroke (29.99), Daniel Casper placed second in the 14U 100 breaststroke (1:33.01) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:15.86), Geoff Brock was third in the 14U 200 freestyle (3:22.35), Kenneth Lynch placed third in the 14U 100 butterfly (1:35.14), Rodman Azar finished third in the 10U 100 freestyle (1:35.16) and 50 breaststroke (1:02.38), Caden Moher was third in the 12U 100 freestyle (1:45.02) and third in the 50 backstroke (53.41).

Takehara, Daniel Casper, Scott and Guditus placed second in the 14U 200 medley relay (2:21.19) and Schiavone, Brock, Lynch and Wentz were third (2:44.49).

Moher, Jack Shoemaker, Judah Donnelly and Maxwell DeAngelo finished first in the 12U 200 medley relay (3:33.67).

Derek Williams, Cuck, Jason Casper and Goldberg placed first in the 10U 200 medley relay (3:00.23) and Farrelly, Rodman Azar, Grose and Bobby Sheils were second (3:43.02).

Jake Millett, Holden, Jason Lin and Jeffrey Gabriel placed first in the 8U 100 medley relay (2:02.05) and Alexander Lin, Adrian Azar, Roman Donnelly and Karson Dobrinski were second (2:02.25).

Dobrinski, Millett, Alexander Lin and Adrian Azar placed first in the 8U 100 freestyle relay (1:27.24) and Holden, Gabriel, Parker Dobrinski and Roman Donnelly were second in 1:37.08.

Williams, Judah Donnelly, Cuck and Jason Casper placed first in the 10U 200 freestyle relay (2:27.87) and Rodman Azar, Farrelly, Shoemaker and Goldberg were second (3:02.32).

DeAngelo, Moher, Walsh and Stanton placed first in the 12U 200 freestyle relay (2:46.20).

Daniel Casper, Wentz, Scott and Guditus finished second in the 14U 200 freestyle relay (2:12.81) and Schiavone, Brock, Lynch and Takehara were third (2:25.57).

During the girls’ 131-116 win, Gianna Vachino placed first in the 12U 200 freestyle (2:46.34) and third in the 50 freestyle (32.39), Madison Smith finished first in the 10U 100 individual medley (1:31.49) and second in the 50 breaststroke (49.17), Addison Hammond was first in the 8U 25 butterfly (23.00) and second in the 25 breaststroke (23.94), Hadley Pallman placed first in the 8U 50 freestyle (35.45) and second in the 25 freestyle (16.32), Audra Wimmer finished first in the 10U 100 freestyle (1:17.59) and 50 backstroke (39.50), Haley Clinebell was first in the 12U 100 freestyle (1:17.17) and 50 backstroke (40.28), Lauren Stanton placed first in the 8U 25 backstroke (24.25) and third in the 50 freestyle (49.86), Anna Flowers finished first in the 12U 50 breaststroke (43.82) and second in the 100 individual medley (1:31.21), Lilly Hufford was second in the 14U 200 freestyle (2:52.77) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:18.73), Isabella Rinaldi placed second in the 10U 100 individual medley (1:45.20) and third in the 50 backstroke (45.42), Maisy Earl finished second in the 14U 200 individual medley (3:10.04) and 100 butterfly (1:35.66), Allison Stanton was second in the 10U 50 freestyle (39.03) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:33.98), Amelia Campbell placed second in the 14U 50 freestyle (30.86) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:56.81), Riley McColligan finished second in the 10U 50 butterfly (59.47), Kaitlynn Clark was second in the 12U 50 butterfly (44.64), Kailey Rillstone placed second in the 14U 100 freestyle (1:17.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:32.31), Reese Azar was second in the 8U 25 backstroke (27.69), Sunserray Lynch finished third in the 12U 100 individual medley (1:34.28), Ashley Sartori placed third in the 8U 25 butterfly (42.59), Miley Domski was third in the 12U 50 butterfly (45.74), Eva Blaum placed third in the 12U 100 freestyle (1:24.63), Maggie Walko finished third in the 12U 50 backstroke (42.05), Giavanna Matrone was third in the 14U 100 backstroke (1:32.56) and Sara Horsley placed third in the 8U 25 breaststroke (31.44).

Campbell, Rillstone, Earl and Matrone placed first in the 14U 200 medley relay (2:38.97).

Clinebell, Flowers, Clark and Vachino finished second in the 12U 200 medley relay (2:35.95) and Walko, Lynch, Domski and Catalina Matthies were third (2:55.68).

Allison Stanton, Smith, Audra Wimmer and Rinaldi placed second in the 10U 200 medley relay (2:54.24).

Azar, Horsley, Hammond and Pallman finished first in the 8U 100 medley relay (1:42.45) and Kaitlyn Mann, Sartori, Lauren Stanton and Clare Sheils were third (2:20.74).

Azar, Lauren Stanton, Hammond and Pallman placed first in the 8U 100 freestyle relay (1:21.79) and Sartori, Olivia Wimmer, Caleena Wentz and Horsley were third (2:28.62).

Smith, Rinaldi, Allison Stanton and Audra Wimmer finished first in the 10U 200 freestyle relay (1:17.22).

Flowers, Walko, Clinebell and Vachino placed first in the 12U 200 freestyle relay (2:20.93) and Matthies, Giada Santarsiero, Julia Barrett and Clark were third (2:37.79).

Campbell, Rillstone, Earl and Matrone finished first in the 14U 200 freestyle relay (2:19.84) and Riley Wescott, Domski, Kierstynne Thubbron and Hufford were second (2:42.96).

