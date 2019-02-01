Lackawanna Trail junior high field hockey team claims league championship

Submitted photo Lackawanna Trail’s junior high field hockey team won the Lackawanna League championship. From left, first row, Carolena Ryon, Emmy Jones, Gretchen Rejrat, Annabelle Demora, Katie Carpenter, Lilly Reed, Adriana Salansky. Second row, Lily Jagoe, Tegan Vokes, Lauren Fahey, Leigha Joseph, Ella Naylor, Emily Beemer, Ali Schirg, Faith Dewey, Emma Fowler, Sophia Dugan, Sammy Duffy. Third row, assistant coach Michelle Fahey and head coach Laura Evans. -

FACTORYVILLE — The Lackawanna Trail junior high field hockey team won the Lackawanna League championship this past season and head coach Laura Evans believes the instruction the girls received in their younger years was a big reason for the squad’s success.

“I credit our assistant coach Michelle Fahey, who runs our elementary program,” Evans said. “A lot of these girls have been in our program since third grade and started with her. We are seeing players coming up that have a good four years of hockey under their belt by the time they come to my program in seventh grade. I think the continuity of play and the experience these girls have really set them apart from other groups.”

The Lions finished the season with a 10-1 record, which included wins over two of their top competitors — Abington Heights (twice) and Honesdale.

“We always look forward to playing Abington,” Evans said. “A lot of the girls train together in the offseason and it’s always a very competitive, but light-hearted and good-spirited game. When we sealed that second victory, we knew we finished in first place in the league. That was probably our most exciting moment of the season.”

A win over the Hornets, the only team to defeat the Lions, early in the season served as a confidence booster for the team.

“Honesdale is another very competitive program, so anytime we can go out and give them a good run we know we’re going to be set up for a pretty successful season,” Evans said.

While Evans lauded the accomplishments of a few players, she stressed that it took an overall team effort to win the title.

“Lauren Fahey, Carolena Ryon and Emma Fowler really had an amazing season,” she said. “They are very skilled, talented players with a great work ethic who show great sportsmanship on and off the field.

“As a whole, I treat it like a developmental program. We have a pretty deep roster with about 19 girls and I really focus on fair playing time.”

Evans also believes the team should be in position to achieve for more success in the future.

“I only had three returning players and I had 15 seventh graders coming up this year,” she said. “I’m going to lose three for next year, but I anticipate getting seven more. We’re going to have a nice, healthy-size roster for the next couple years. Being a Class A team with 80 to 90 kids in a grade, that really speaks volumes about the program.

“Kids want to be a part of it.”

Evans feels success at the youth levels may also lead to more wins for the high school team in upcoming seasons.

“Lackawanna Trail has always prided itself on being a program that starts in third grade and finishes in twelfth,” she said. “All coaches, at all levels, are constantly in touch with each other. We pull girls up a little early when we think they’re ready to get them more exposure and we all work to stay on the same page.

“Our thoughts are that championships are won in junior high. The foundation we’re giving these girls through elementary and junior high will hopefully translate and carry them through twelfth grade.”

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

