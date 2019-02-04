Abington Heights wrestling team places third at District 2 Duals

Fred Adams | For Abington Journal Coughlin’s Jayden Pahler pulls back Abington Heights’ Hutch Lynott in the 126-pound bout in a District 2 Class 3A Duals quarterfinal match at Hazleton Area High School Feb. 1. -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Spartans knock off Lions

Mid Valley defeated Lackawanna Trail, 63-32, in a Lackawanna League Div. 3-4 crossover game Jan. 28. Richard Helbing and Zach Stec each scored eight points for the Lions.

Foresters hold off Lions

Forest City defeated Lackawanna Trail, 46-40, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Feb. 1. Zach Stec led the Lions with 13 points and Richard Helbing added 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets top Lady Warriors

Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 65-38, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Jan. 28. Clair Marion finished with 21 points and three assists for the Lady Comets. Rachel McDonald had 14 points, three assists and three steals; Maria Tully had 10 points, three assists and two steals; and Erin Albright had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Lady Eagles too much for Lady Lions

Mountain View defeated Lackawanna Trail, 60-32, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 28.

Lady Comets clip Lady Knights

Abington Heights defeated Scranton, 48-33, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Feb. 1. Erin Albright finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Lady Comets. Clair Marion had nine points and eight rebounds; Anna Scoblick added nine points and four steals, Rachel McDonald had nine points and three steals, and Maria Tully had six points and six rebounds.

Blue Knights down Lady Lions

Wyoming Seminary defeated Lackawanna Trail, 46-28, in a non-league game Feb. 1. Rachael Beemer and Monica Stuenzi each scored 11 points for the Lady Lions. Cali Fauquier added four points and Alyssa Fowler scored two for Trail.

Lady Foresters knock off Lady Lions

Forest City defeated Lackawanna Trail, 36-29, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 2.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Comets perform well at meet

Many Abington Heights athletes participated in the Run at the Rec event Feb. 1 at Clarks Summit University.

GIRLS

Dani Beamish placed third in the 200-meter dash (29.01) and 400-meter run (1:06.25).

Anna Marchetta finished sixth in the 400-meter run (1:07.66) and eighth in the 200-meter dash (31.33).

Gianna Sabatini was first in the 400-meter run (1:04.41) and seventh in the 800-meter run (2:42.89).

Hannah Hughes placed first in the 800-meter run (2:27.93) and second in the 400-meter run (1:05.74).

Heidi Hughes finished 10th in the 400-meter run (1:13.78).

Abby Marion was fourth in the 1600-meter run (5:49.30) and eighth in the 800-meter run (2:43.45).

Modupe Osuntokun placed 10th in the 1600-meter run (6:09.53) and 15th in the 800-meter run (2:50.50).

Elyse Simakaski was 16th in the 800-meter run (2:51.71).

Kristin Lipkus finished 19th in the 800-meter run (3:02.10) and 21st in the 1600-meter run (6:49.87).

Carlee MacPherson was 29th in the 1600-meter run (7:16.71).

Emma Blakiewicz placed 30th in the 1600-meter run (7:35.69).

Calista Marzolino finished first in the high jump (5-0) and second in the 55-meter hurdles (9.184).

Mariel Curra was sixth in the high jump (4-6).

BOYS

Antonio Maletta placed first in the 55-meter hurdles (8.05) and second in the 400-meter run (56.89).

Stephen Haggerty finished second in the 1600-meter run (4:51.71).

Shervin Mokhtari was fourth in the 400-meter run (59.11) and 55-meter hurdles (9.12).

Ryan Flynn placed fourth in the shot put (40-00.5).

Conor Kryeski finished sixth in the 400-meter run (59.54).

Ryan Siebecker was seventh in the 1600-meter run (5:05.52) and ninth in the 800-meter run (2:20.72).

Chris Clauss placed ninth in the 400-meter run (1:00.76) and 11th in the 200-meter dash (27.42).

Christian Lasinski finished ninth in the shot put (34-10.25).

Tyler Petty was 13th in the 400-meter run (1:01.84) and 19th in the 800-meter run (2:37.67).

Zach Roditski placed 13th in the shot put (26-09.50).

Gavin Ross finished 18th in the 800-meter run (2:31.67) and 26th in the 1600-meter run (5:27.73).

Clay Davis was 46th in the 1600-meter run (6:29.87).

WRESTLING

Lions hold off Wildcats

Lackawanna Trail defeated Western Wayne, 48-32, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 match Jan. 28. Dalton Deacon (120 lbs.), Dalton Klinges (132), Cullen Ratchford (138), Mason Zajac (195) and Bryce VanFleet (220) won by pin for the Lions. Cole Henry (106), Michael Bluhm (113) and Nick Maskaly (126) won by forfeit.

Comets place third at District 2 Duals

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 35-27, in the third-place match of the District 2 Class 3A Duals Feb. 2.

The Comets also defeated Dallas, 45-26, in the consolation semifinals Feb. 2. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), Hutch Lynott (126), James Brown (152), Scott Jacoby (170) and Gavin Drake (285) won by pin for the Comets. Sal Schiavone (138) and Sam Northup (160) won by forfeit, and Jacob Rosenstein (145) won by decision.

Abington Heights defeated Coughlin, 40-25, Feb. 1 before falling to Hazleton Area, 48-21, in the championship semifinals.

During the win, Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) and Scott Jacoby (160) won by technical fall, Jacob Rosenstein (145) and Sam Northup (170) won by decision; James Brown (152), Aidan Price (182) and Gavin Drake (285) won by pin; and Seth Drake (195) won by forfeit.

During the loss, Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), Cole Kroptavich (113) and James Brown (152) won by pin for the Comets. Scott Jacoby (170) won by decision.

