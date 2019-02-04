Tinsley, Koehler lead Abington Heights over Delaware Valley in boys hoops

Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ George Tinsley drives to the basket during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game against Delaware Valley. - Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins looks to the basket during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game against Delaware Valley. - Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler powers past two Delaware Valley defenders during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game. -

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights seniors George Tinsley and Trey Koehler combined to score 41 points and lead the Comets to a 63-34 win over Delaware Valley in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 2.

Tinsley, who finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, scored eight and made a 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer to help the Comets take a 14-10 lead.

“We made a couple shots and a couple key plays helped us get some energy,” Tinsley said.

Koehler, who finished with 20 points, scored six, including a coast-to-coast layup, during an 8-0 run to start the second quarter.

“I feel like I play better when I’m more relaxed and let the game come to me,” Koehler said.

Perkins scored four of his 11 points in the third quarter when the Comets stretched their lead to 25.

The junior also led the team’s defensive effort with three steals.

“Defense always comes first with us and gives us momentum on offense,” Perkins said.

Jack Nealon, who had six assists, also chipped in with five points in the third quarter for Abington Heights (16-2, 9-0 Div. 1).

“We’re doing a terrific job of feeding the hot man,” Koehler said. “No one on this team is selfish and I love to play with these guys.”

Blake Gearhart led Delaware Valley with 12 points, but Tinsley felt the Comets did a pretty good job of containing the Warriors’ standout.

“I play travel basketball with him and I knew coming in that he’s a good shooter and player,” Tinsley said. “We knew we had to slow him down and we tried to do the best we could.”

Grant Berrios scored nine and Jackson Shafer contributed six points and seven rebounds for Delaware Valley (8-11, 2-8 Div. 2).

Abington Heights’ George Tinsley drives to the basket during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game against Delaware Valley. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-Tinsley.jpg Abington Heights’ George Tinsley drives to the basket during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game against Delaware Valley. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins looks to the basket during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game against Delaware Valley. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-Perkins.jpg Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins looks to the basket during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game against Delaware Valley. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler powers past two Delaware Valley defenders during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-Koehler.jpg Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler powers past two Delaware Valley defenders during a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 boys basketball game. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.