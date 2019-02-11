S. ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights forward George Tinsley scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter to lead the Comets to a 50-26 Senior Night win over West Scranton in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Feb. 8.

The senior, who is headed to Binghamton University next year, tried to put his high school experience into words following the contest.

“The emotions can’t be explained,” Tinsley said. “I’ve played here for four years of my life and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet. It’s crazy to think how fast it goes by and how you really shouldn’t take it for granted.”

Tinsley also contributed six rebounds and four steals.

Senior guard Trey Koehler, who will play at Ursinus College next year, scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, and had four assists and four steals for the Comets.

Abington Heights head coach Ken Bianchi praised Koehler’s work ethic while he was dealing with a foot injury last season.

“When he wasn’t using his foot, he was still getting strong,” Bianchi said. “He was working out and that made a big difference. He’s much stronger this year and he takes the ball to the basket.”

Abington Heights senior guard Jack Nealon chipped in for nine points, including five in the fourth quarter.

Payton Davis knocked down two 3-pointers for West Scranton (6-13, 2-9 Div. 1) in the first quarter when the Invaders trailed the Comets, 11-10.

“Our offense wasn’t clicking in the beginning,” Tinsley said. “They’re a good defensive team and I really praise them for it. They’re tough kids and they always hustle.”

Koehler scored seven points in the second quarter when Abington Heights (18-2, 11-0 Div. 1) outscored West, 15-5.

Bianchi has been impressed by the way this year’s senior class — Andrew Keris, Drew Nealon, Jack Nealon, Koehler and Tinsley — has represented the school.

“They’ve been great, everybody,” he said. “They’re filling in for the guys who started it all years ago and are keeping the tradition going. We started all the seniors tonight and they did pretty good when they were in there. They’re proud to be in the program and we’re happy that they’re here.”

Abington Heights’ Jack Nealon attempts a layup during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game against West Scranton Feb. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Jack Nealon attempts a layup during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game against West Scranton Feb. 8. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Drew Nealon makes a pass during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game against West Scranton Feb. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-2.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Drew Nealon makes a pass during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game against West Scranton Feb. 8. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler elevates for a rebound during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game against West Scranton Feb. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-3.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler elevates for a rebound during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game against West Scranton Feb. 8. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ George Tinsley shoots between West Scranton’s Jalen Gregory, left, and Nick Gioia during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Feb. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-4.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ George Tinsley shoots between West Scranton’s Jalen Gregory, left, and Nick Gioia during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Feb. 8. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen Abington Heights’ Andrew Keris gets into defensive position during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball against West Scranton game Feb. 8. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-AH-BBB-5.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Andrew Keris gets into defensive position during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball against West Scranton game Feb. 8. Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com