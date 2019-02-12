Abington Heights basketball team raises more than $2k to benefit Make-A-Wish

The Abington Heights varsity basketball program raised more than $2,000 to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation during a fundraiser Feb. 10. Players and coaches hosted a clinic, which included drills and competitions, for boys in grades 2-7.

Abington Heights’ Andrew Keris throws a pass to a youth basketball player during a Make-A-Wish fundraiser hosted by the Comets Feb. 10.

Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen

Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler interacts with a youngster while George Tinsley looks on during a Make-A-Wish fundraiser hosted by the Comets basketball team Feb. 10.

Photos courtesy of Zachary Allen

Abington Heights’ Jack Nealon smiles with a youth basketball player during a Make-A-Wish fundraiser hosted by the Comets Feb. 10.