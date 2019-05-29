The District 2 softball championship tripleheader scheduled for Wednesday at the University of Scranton has been postponed.

District 2 decided to postpone the games due to the threat of heavy storms in the area. Schools in the northern part of District 2, including four which were scheduled to play Wednesday, dismissed early.

Here is the new schedule for all six championship games:

• A Championship, Old Forge vs. Blue Ridge, 11 a.m. Thursday, University of Scranton

• 2A Championship, Northwest vs. Holy Cross, 1 p.m. Thursday, University of Scranton

• 3A Championship, Wyoming Seminary vs. Mid Valley, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Pittston Area Primary Center

• 4A Championship, Scranton Prep vs. Honesdale, 4;30 p.m. Thursday, University of Scranton

• 5A Championship, Pittston Area vs. Abington Heights, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, University of Scranton

• 6A Championship, Hazleton Area vs. Delaware Valley, 2 p.m. Friday, Pittston Area Primary Center

Comets postponed again

On the state level, the Crestwood boys lacrosse team will have to wait another day to finish its PIAA tournament opener.

The Comets led District 4 champion Lewisburg 8-0 with 59 seconds left in the first half on Tuesday at Lake-Lehman when weather halted and ultimately suspended the game.

It was supposed to resume Wednesday at Lake-Lehman, but heavy storms in the area made sure that never happened.

The game is now set to conclude at 1 p.m. Thursday, with the venue switched to Crestwood’s home field at the high school.

A Comets win would put them into Saturday’s Class 2A quarterfinals against Lancaster Country Day, the No. 2 seed out of District 3, which beat D12 champ Cardinal O’Hara 13-9 on Tuesday.

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com