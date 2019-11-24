🔊 Listen to this

WILLIAMSPORT – Ray Melnikoff and Kody Cresswell each ran for two touchdowns while leading a 360-yard ground game Friday night as Lackawanna Trail returned to the PIAA Class A football semifinals with a 26-13 victory over Muncy.

The District 2 Lions, who lost in the state final last season, have reached the semifinals for the fourth time in school history. They will play District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle next week.

Lackawanna Trail followed up a victory over Old Forge, the state’s top-ranked Class A team at the time, by mashing three straight state playoff opponents with its ground game. The Lions rushed for 478 yards in a 54-20 victory over Morrisville, then 379 while beating Williams Valley, 44-30.

Muncy scored three plays into Friday night’s game when freshman quarterback Branson Eyer broke a 58-yard run on third-and-five.

The Lions answered with an 11-play, 63-yard scoring drive for the first of Melnikoff’s two first-quarter touchdowns.

Melnikoff broke a 63-yard run to set up his second touchdown to put the Lions ahead to stay in the last minute of the first quarter.

Lackawanna Trail converted Muncy’s only turnover into a touchdown with 1:35 left in the second quarter for a 20-7 halftime lead.

After taking 6:25 off the clock in their first-quarter scoring drive, the Lions opened the second half with a 12-play, 60-yard scoring drive that consumed 4:51.

Cresswell ran 12 yards on fourth-and-five for his second touchdown and a 26-7 lead.

Muncy answered with a 14-play scoring drive, but used almost five minutes in doing so.

The Indians got to the Lackawanna Trail 1 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Lions came up with a goal-line stand to preserve the win.

Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13

Muncy`7`0`0`6`—`13

Lackawanna Trail`14`6`6`0`—`26

First quarter

MUN – Branson Eyer 58 run (Isaac Boring kick), 10:59

LT – Ray Melnikoff 6 run (Melnikoff kick), 4:34

LT – Melnikoff 3 run (Melnikoff kick), 0:39.4

Second quarter

LT – Kody Cresswell 10 run (kick failed), 1:35

Third quarter

LT – Cresswell 12 run (run failed), 4:51

Fourth quarter

MUN – Gage Wertz 4 pass from Eyer (run failed), 11:55

Team statistics`MUN`LT

First downs`9`17

Rushes-yards`29-159`52-360

Passing yards`56`5

Total yards`215`365

Passing`5-13-0`2-6-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-1`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-32.5`1-22.0

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`3-20`6-49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MUN, B. Eyer 10-106, Ethan Gush 10-22, Christian Good 5-20, Ross Eyer 1-6, Josh Brown 1-5, Elijah Weikle 1-0, Wertz 1-0. LT, Melnikoff 21-165, Cresswell 9-84, Nico Berrios 11-60, Resto 8-22, Tyler Rozanski 1-19, Miguel Ella 1-7, Luke Baldwin 1-3.

PASSING — MUN, B. Eyer 5-12-0-56, Good 0-1-0-0. LT, Berrios 2-5-0-5, Melnikoff 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING — MUN, Wertz 2-48, Nathan Palmatier 1-4, Gush 1-3, Brown 1-1. LT, Cresswell 1-4, Melnikoff 1-1.

INTERCEPTIONS — MUN, Chase Crawley 1-0. LT, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.

