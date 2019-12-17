Two freshmen from Lackawanna Trail and one from Abington Heights won individual championships Saturday in the Lackawanna League Wrestling Tournament at Wallenpaupack.

Ethan Lee and Robbie Schneider won consecutive titles for Lackawanna Trail at 120 and 126.

Luke Sirianni won for Abington Heights at 106.

They led the Lions and Comets to second- and fourth-place finishes in the 15-team field.

Lackawanna Trail followed up a season-opening championship at the Darren Klingerman Memorial in Bloomsburg by remaining in title contention for much of the day before being outscored by Delaware Valley, 237-214½.

West Scranton was third with 179 points.

Abington Heights beat out Honesdale for fourth, 158-134.

Lee opened the tournament with a first-period pin before posting a pair of 3-1 decisions, beating top-seeded Tristyn Bodie of Honesdale in the semifinals then Travis Norman from Delaware Valley in the final.

Schneider opened with a 15-3, major decision over eventual third-place finisher Dylan Geertgens from Montrose, then pinned his next two opponents. He beat Sam Stevens from Abington Heights in the semifinals and finished off John Creamer from Wallenpaupack at 3:41 of the final.

Sirianni reached the final with a 32-second pin and a 12-2 decision. He then defeated Lackawanna Trail’s Max Bluhm, 6-2, for the title.

Bluhm joined Lee and Schneider among Lackawanna Trail’s five finalists.

The Lions showed off their lightweight strength by putting wrestlers in the finals in the first five weight classes.

Deegan Ross was involved in three decisions by a total of 10 points at 113, making it to the final where he lost to West Scranton’s Austin Fashour, 9-5.

Michael Bluhm used a pin and major decision to get to the final at 126 where he lost, 8-7, to Anthony Caramanno from West Scranton.

Bluhm is a sophomore while the other four finalists were freshman.

The Lions also added four third-place finishers.

Dalton Klinges pinned Scranton Prep’s Ayden Berndt in 58 seconds of the 138-pound consolation final, completing a tournament in which he had two pins and a technical fall. Seth Ross edged Scranton Prep’s Oliver Egan, 2-1, at 145 after also beating Egan by two points in the quarterfinals. Kody Cresswell went 4-1 on the day at 152, taking third with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley’s Jay Shauger. Freshman Jonah Houser had three first-period pins at 182 before beating Scranton’s Sean Cordero, 4-2, for third.

Ty Rozanski, at 160, and Kyle Austin, at 195, added fifth-place finishes for Lackawanna Trail. Kyle Austin was sixth at 285.

Sirianni was one of four finalists for Abington Heights.

Sal Schiavone (145), James Brown (152) and Gavin Drake (195) finished second.

Schiavone lost an 8-2 decision to Joe Casella in the finals. Brown, who advanced with a pair of pins in under a minute, and Drake were each pinned in their finals.

Tre Kerrigan finished fourth for the Comets at 220.

Hutch Lynott (138) and Zach Rice (170) were fifth while Aidan Ryan (120) and Sam Stevens (126) were sixth.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal