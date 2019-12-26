Tim Toro missed the first three games of the season but the senior center has returned to action for the unbeaten West Chester men’s basketball team and had a double-double to help the Golden Rams turn back Mercyhurst 83-80 in overtime in a PSAC game on Dec. 7 in West Chester. Toro, a 6-foot-8, 210-pounder from Scranton and an Abington Heights graduate had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the game. It was the second double-double of his career. He came back with 16 points and seven rebounds in an 82-81 league victory over California last Friday in West Chester. He was in foul trouble most of the night and saw just 21 minutes of action before fouling out.

Toro is averaging 8.3 points and 7.1 rebounds with four assists, five steals and four blocked shots in seven games with five starts.

In his first three seasons with the team, he played in 78 games with 63 starts and averaged 5.4 points and 4.3 rebounds a game with 54 steals and 34 blocked shots.

The Golden Rams are 10-0 overall and 4-0 in league play after the California victory and are ranked 14th in NCAA Division II.

George Tinsley (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound freshman forward continues his solid play with the Binghamton men’s basketball team, the Bearcats 5-6 after dropping a 73-55 non-league game to Youngstown on Dec. 18 in Youngstown, OH. Tinsley had 13 points and six rebounds in the game. He has started all 11 games and is second on the team in scoring with a 12.0 average and leads in rebounding (8.7) and blocked shots (10). He also has 25 assists and 10 steals. He has four double-doubles and has connected on 24 of 71 3-point attempts (33.8 percent).

Audrey Campo (Scranton Prep)

The junior from Clarks Summit closed out the first semester with the Scranton women’s swim team with a solid performance at Drew’s Ranger Invitational on Dec. 6-7 in Madison, N.J. to help the Royals finished third out of five teams. Campo captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.54 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:23.83. She also a swam leg on the 200 medley relay which finished first in 1:39.87. And, she finished third in the 400 IM in 4:54.11. Campo also competed with the 200 free relay which finished second in 1:39.87 and the 400 free relay which finished third in 3:40.88.

Carter Smith (Abington Heights)

The freshman is continuing his big season as the top diver for the West Chester men’s swim team. He finished second out of 10 in the 3-meter dive at The College of New Jersey Invitational on Dec. 7 in Ewing, N.J. with a score of 426.40. The winner was a junior. Smith finished second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives in a meet against Rowan on Nov. 16 in West Chester. And, he made a big splash when he finished second in both dives in a tri-meet against Division I Lehigh and PSAC rival Bloomsburg on Oct. 18.

Nico Lastauskas (Scranton Prep)

The versatile senior from Clarks Summit scored points in all three of his events for the Lehigh men’s swim team at the Rutgers Invitational prior to the holiday break on Dec 4-7 in Piscataway, N.J. Lastauskas finished fourth in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 16:09.96, finished fourth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:06.15 and was seventh in the 200 breaststroke in 59.91. He also helped the Mountain Cats post a 5-1 dual meet record the first semester.

Emily Clauss (Abington Heights)

The 5-foot-4 red-shirt freshman defender saw action in reserve for the Bloomsburg women’s soccer team, the Huskies finishing 18-3-1 after dropping a 2-1 decision to St. Rose in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals on Dec. 8 in Albany, N.Y. Clauss picked up her first collegiate point when she scored the final goal in a 3-0 victory over Mansfield on Sept. 14. And, she helped the Bloomsburg defense limit foes to 10 goals (0.41 goals against average) with 14 shutouts.

DJ Weiland (Abington Heights)

The junior swam a leg on the 200 medley relay which finished third to help the Misericordia men’s swim team finish third at Drew’s Ranger Invitational prior to the break in Madison, N.J. The time was 1:31.53. He also picked up points for finishing 11th in the 50 freestyle in 23.95. In a season-opening 165-94 loss to Arcadia on Oct. 26, Weiland finished third in the 1,000 freestyle in 11:02.47 and was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 24.37.

Mike Foder (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot, 162-pound junior guard has played in all 11 games with one start for the Penn State Scranton men’s basketball team, the Lions 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference in the first semester. Foder is averaging 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds a game with 14 assists and 14 steals. He had a season-high 14 points, hitting 7-of-9 from the field, in a 102-97 victory over Penn State Brandywine on Dec. 3.

