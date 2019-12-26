The high-scoring combination of sophomores Bella Lamonea and Mac Oribello was not enough for the Keystone women’s basketball team Thursday night in its last game before taking a holiday break.

Lamonea scored 32 points and Oribello had 29 but Keystone fell to visiting Gwynedd Mercy, 94-80.

Lamonea was 13-for-24 from the floor, including 4-for-8 on 3-pointers. She also had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Oribello was 13-for-21. She had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Lady Giants (5-4) are off until playing New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. at King’s College.

RETURNING TO ACTION

The Keystone men and both Clarks Summit University basketball teams played their last game of the semester Dec. 14 and return to action Jan. 4.

The Giants (4-6) will host Rosemont in their first game back.

Clarks Summit will resume its schedule with a doubleheader at Wilson. The women are 5-4. The men are 2-10.

The Keystone wrestling team (0-3) is back for the Ursinus College North-South Duals Jan. 11.

Keystone’s indoor track and field teams next compete at Susquehanna University Jan. 18.