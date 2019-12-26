George Tinsley continues to be one of the top performers for the Binghamton University men’s basketball team, which returned from 10 days off to suffer a pair of road losses.

Tinsley, the national leader in minutes played, played the entire game for the sixth time this season during a 73-55 loss at Youngstown State Dec. 18.

Binghamton then played at the University of Pittsburgh and lost to the Atlantic Coast Conference team, 79-53, Friday to drop to 5-7.

Tinsley leads the Bearcats in rebounds (8.6 per game) and blocked shots (1.2). The freshman forward from Abington Heights is second on the team in scoring (11.8), assists (2.3) and steals (0.9). While playing 39.3 minutes per game, Tinsley is shooting 38.3 percent from the floor, 31.6 percent from 3-point range and 67.9 percent from the line.

Against Youngstown State, Tinsley had 13 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots an assist and a steal. He was 3-for-8 on 3-pointers and made all four of his foul shots.

Tinsley had nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists at Pitt. He missed all five 3-point attempts against the Panthers, but was 4-for-6 on shots inside the arc.

Binghamton, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I team, returns to action Dec. 29 at home against Division III Hartwick College.

Evan Maxwell, the professional player among Abington Heights alumni, also was part of losses in his two most recent games.

Spisska Nova Ves (4-12) is eighth in the nine-team Slovakia Extraliga after losing, 79-70, to Inter Bratislava Dec. 11 and 83-75 to MBK Handlova Dec. 14.

Maxwell, a rookie center/forward, had nine points and two rebounds against Inter Bratislava and 11 points, three rebounds and two assists against MBK Handlova.

